Zimbabwe records 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has recorded 74 new Covid-19 positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

This brings to 11 081 the total number of Covid-19 cases and 305 deaths recorded in the country since the first case in March this year.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the only death was recorded in Manicaland province, which now has 28 people who have succumbed to the pandemic.

New cases were reported in Bulawayo, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

"As of 10 December 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 11 081 including 9253 recoveries and 305 deaths. There were recoveries recorded and national recovery rate stands at 83.5 percent," said the ministry.

Active cases went down to 1 523 from 1 556 the previous day. All 74 new cases are local.

The ministry said a total of 1 703 PCR tests were done and positivity rate was 4.3 percent.

Source - chronicle

