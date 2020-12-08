Minister elbows war veterans Chairperson at a funeral

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Fights in Zanu Pf camp Mashonaland Central province escalates as Minister of state for the province Monica Mavhunga allegedly elbowed war veterans chairperson for the province Sam Parirenyatwa at the funeral of provincial hero Moses Shambakumanja in Shamva on Friday.

Mavhunga did not give Parirenyatwa time to speak at the funeral and only gave her speech and relatives time to speak before burial.The war veterans anthem was not also sang much to the disgruntlement of the war veterans who feel the hero status is being eroded due to Mavhunga's fights with Parirenyatwa.Shambakumanja was 61.At the time of his death he was deputy secretary for economic affairs in the province.He died after a long illness at Shashi hospital and is survived with 6 children and 10 grandchildren and his wifeShambakumanja was buried at his Trio farm in Shamva.