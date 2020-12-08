Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister elbows war veterans Chairperson at a funeral

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Fights in Zanu Pf camp Mashonaland Central province escalates as Minister of state for the province Monica Mavhunga allegedly elbowed war veterans chairperson for the province Sam Parirenyatwa at the funeral of provincial hero Moses Shambakumanja in Shamva on Friday.


Mavhunga did not give Parirenyatwa time to speak at the funeral and only gave her speech and relatives time to speak before burial.

The war veterans anthem was not also sang much to the disgruntlement of the war veterans who feel the hero status is being eroded due to Mavhunga's fights with Parirenyatwa.

Shambakumanja was 61.

At the time of his death he was deputy secretary for economic affairs in the province.

He died after a long illness at Shashi hospital and is survived with 6 children and 10 grandchildren and his wife

Shambakumanja was buried at his Trio farm in Shamva.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Uluju, Bekezela's gift to all ladies

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa battles G40, Gamatox remnants

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Chiwenga's dramatic U-turn on top bosses

2 hrs ago | 966 Views

Ministers fingered in corruption scandal

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Anti-graft crusade: NPA scales up tempo

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Hopeless situation for Ziombabwe civil servants

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Privatisation in limbo as govt moves to control state firms

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Foreign banks shut out debt-ridden state firms

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mine accidents: MPs grill Chitando

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

How Zimbabwe is fighting to win back tourists

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Warriors climb three places in world rankings

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Pool game ends in murder of Mangwe man

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights for her passport

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal hearing commences

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Don't blame us for the flooding'

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

5 killed in Ghana election violence - pray not slipping backwards to join likes of Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Zanu-PF government scoring own goals

13 hrs ago | 2242 Views

'G40, Gamatox teaming up against Mnangagwa'

15 hrs ago | 5803 Views

Chamisa says his council's demolitions evil, heartless

15 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Nakamba to stay

15 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Judge orders Chiwenga's ailing wife to appear in court

15 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Chaos as Zimbabwe abandons embassies

15 hrs ago | 3832 Views

'COVID-19 lockdown increased human rights abuses'

15 hrs ago | 215 Views

FUZ demands resumption of football

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

Nurses demand justice from govt

15 hrs ago | 620 Views

Govt neglects artistes under COVID-19, says Marabini

15 hrs ago | 194 Views

Former Mutare council workers arrested

15 hrs ago | 525 Views

Allocate resources at district level, says Maguwu

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

MPs demand answers over Zimsec boob

15 hrs ago | 823 Views

Beitbridge killer father arrested

15 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe cricket records COVID-19 cases

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Most schools in Matebeleland face serious water challenges'

15 hrs ago | 96 Views

Pumula girl (12) drowns in disused pit

15 hrs ago | 440 Views

'Soldiers marching on empty tummies'

15 hrs ago | 971 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Snake mystery puzzles Pumula South residents

15 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Kereke's appeal thrown out

15 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zesa owed US$69m

15 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man finds wife pants down with neighbour, chops of her head

15 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Woman falls into Limpopo as border jumper escapes crocodiles

15 hrs ago | 1334 Views

High Court to rule on Chiwenga wife's passport

15 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zinara sets aside $1,1bn for new tollgates

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Council bleeding city of millions

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

US$100 000 cash goes missing from businessman's estate

15 hrs ago | 536 Views

Woman pummels stepmom

16 hrs ago | 465 Views

Phone present gifts wife with affair evidence

16 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Man flees home after scissors attack

16 hrs ago | 599 Views

Chamisa ally apologises for 'heartless' demolition

24 hrs ago | 1425 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days