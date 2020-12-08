Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rushwaya to spend another weekend behind bars

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Henrietta Rushwaya will spend another weekend in remand prison after the High Court reserved ruling on her appeal for bail pending trial on charges of attempting to smuggle gold to Dubai after four gold bars weighing 6kg were found in her hand luggage.

Justice Benjaimin Chikowere reserved judgment indefinitely to study the submissions presented by the State and the defence lawyers in the appeal by Rushwaya and co-accused Steven Tserayi against the remand court's decision to deny them bail.

"After hearing submissions by counsel for all the accused, I need sufficient time to consider the matter. Therefore, judgment is reserved," said Justice Chikowero.

Arguing for State, Mr Austin Muzivi urged the court to dismiss the appeal by Rushwaya and Tserayi, saying it was unfounded and lacked merit. He maintained that the remand court had accepted that there was connivance and all the suspects acted as a syndicate.

"The court had to rule in favour of one side. And that side was the State's side," he said.

Mr Muzivi also argued that Rushwaya's licence did not allow her to possess gold from Fidelity Printers, the designated State buyer of all gold.

"She must take the gold to Fidelity instead. Judging by the purity of 99 percent it is clear the gold was coming from Fidelity," said Mr Muzivi, urging the court not to interfere with the lower court's ruling, which he argued was proper under the circumstances.

In response, Rushwaya's lawyer Mr Tapson Dzvetero insisted that the court grossly misdirected itself by its failure to apply the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

"It was a gross misdirection by the court to give differential treatment to the accused persons without giving proper reasons for such," he said.

"The concession by the State that she has a valid permit to possess gold is evidence of a weak State case in the charge of possession."

Mr Admire Rubaya, who is acting for Tserayi, also argued along his written submissions seeking to convince the court to allow the appeal.

Rushwaya was preparing to board a plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in October, when she was arrested after she was taken through the VIP route by some of her co-accused and was caught with the gold in her hand luggage during a search.

She has maintained that she was carrying the wrong bag.

Since then, she has been in custody battling to get bail. After being denied bail at the Harare Magistrates' Court, Rushwaya appealed to the High Court. Rushwaya is being jointly charged with a Pakistani national Ali Mohammed, who is out of custody on $100 000 bail.

Tserayi and his colleague Raphios Mufandauya, and one of Rushwaya's subordinates at the Zimbabwe Miners' Federation, Gift Karanda, are also facing the same charges.

All, except Mohammed, were denied bail in the remand court.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Reuben Barwe wins Zanu-PF election

6 hrs ago | 1483 Views

MDC councillor convicted

6 hrs ago | 657 Views

JOC assesses border security

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mother, baby drown while attempting to cross flooded river

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

Harare man in the dock for raping 7 women

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

City boss arrested for graft

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

'Cyber-crime a threat to national security'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Gold panners swept by floods while parked on river bank

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zacc gives damning evidence against council officials

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Soldiers, cop rob miner

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Polygamous man beheads wife, commits

6 hrs ago | 504 Views

Gwanda villagers form livestock production company

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

We are not at war, says Malunga

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Khupe ally snatches Chinhoyi Mayoral post

6 hrs ago | 649 Views

We don't spoon-feed graduates: govt

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

High Court blocks eviction of Heany Junction Farm settlers

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

378 Zimbabwean women die during child birth

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man in court for pointing gun at wife

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Rushwaya claims discrimination after failed freedom bid attempts

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

57 000 gold panners arrested

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

ZEC requires $8,6 billion for delimitation exercise

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

NetOne boss' case deferred to next year

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Security beefed up at border post

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Masvingo residents empty raw sewage inside council offices

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

ZUPCO fails to pay terminus fees

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man fatally assaults ex-wife's grandmother

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mayoral mansion now football club house

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Traffic, street lighting nightmare in Harare

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Harare residents claim Zanu-PF betrayal after homes destroyed

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Minister elbows war veterans Chairperson at a funeral

17 hrs ago | 2369 Views

WATCH: Uluju, Bekezela's gift to all ladies

18 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mnangagwa battles G40, Gamatox remnants

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Chiwenga's dramatic U-turn on top bosses

18 hrs ago | 4143 Views

Ministers fingered in corruption scandal

18 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Anti-graft crusade: NPA scales up tempo

18 hrs ago | 306 Views

Hopeless situation for Ziombabwe civil servants

18 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Privatisation in limbo as govt moves to control state firms

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Foreign banks shut out debt-ridden state firms

18 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mine accidents: MPs grill Chitando

18 hrs ago | 238 Views

How Zimbabwe is fighting to win back tourists

18 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death

18 hrs ago | 137 Views

Warriors climb three places in world rankings

18 hrs ago | 209 Views

Pool game ends in murder of Mangwe man

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights for her passport

18 hrs ago | 207 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal hearing commences

18 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Don't blame us for the flooding'

18 hrs ago | 370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days