Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masvingo residents empty raw sewage inside council offices

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
IRKED by their council's inaction in terms of managing the city's poor sewage system, a group of Masvingo residents Friday took a bucketful of raw sewer and went on to empty the contents at the local authority's office reception.

The protesters, numbering about 20 and operating under the Masvingo Residents Forum, accused the local authority of being one of the most corrupt in the country.

They demanded an explanation on why the city's main sewer line upgrade has not been completed despite the project being initiated a decade ago.

The project has so far gobbled millions of dollars in scarce foreign currency since inception.

As a result of the unfinished project, sewer bursts have become the order of the day in the city's residential areas.

To add insult to injury, the MDC Alliance dominated local authority takes days to attend to the complaints, with residents made to put up with raw sewage flowing freely in their homes.

Brighton Ramusi, who chairs the lobby group, said all they were demanding was transparency and accountability in the operations of the local authority as well as openness in terms of resource allocation.

"We are asking for accountability, for proof that it is indeed not misuse of funds and resources that has gotten us to the extremely bad situation that we find ourselves in as a city.

"There is growing belief that council management is misusing funds and resources resulting in the worsening of poor service delivery.

"This is not a fight against council; it's an ask for what it is due only," Ramusi said.

However, the protest did not end well for two of the Forum's members, Tamutswa Chikonyora and Margaret Chidhimba who got arrested after handing a petition to the city fathers.

Repeated efforts to get comment from council's public relations department were fruitless, as calls went unanswered.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Reuben Barwe wins Zanu-PF election

6 hrs ago | 1483 Views

MDC councillor convicted

6 hrs ago | 657 Views

JOC assesses border security

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mother, baby drown while attempting to cross flooded river

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

Harare man in the dock for raping 7 women

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

City boss arrested for graft

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

'Cyber-crime a threat to national security'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Gold panners swept by floods while parked on river bank

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zacc gives damning evidence against council officials

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Soldiers, cop rob miner

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Polygamous man beheads wife, commits

6 hrs ago | 504 Views

Gwanda villagers form livestock production company

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

We are not at war, says Malunga

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Khupe ally snatches Chinhoyi Mayoral post

6 hrs ago | 649 Views

We don't spoon-feed graduates: govt

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

High Court blocks eviction of Heany Junction Farm settlers

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

378 Zimbabwean women die during child birth

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man in court for pointing gun at wife

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Rushwaya claims discrimination after failed freedom bid attempts

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

57 000 gold panners arrested

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

ZEC requires $8,6 billion for delimitation exercise

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

NetOne boss' case deferred to next year

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Security beefed up at border post

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

ZUPCO fails to pay terminus fees

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man fatally assaults ex-wife's grandmother

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Rushwaya to spend another weekend behind bars

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mayoral mansion now football club house

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Traffic, street lighting nightmare in Harare

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Harare residents claim Zanu-PF betrayal after homes destroyed

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Minister elbows war veterans Chairperson at a funeral

17 hrs ago | 2369 Views

WATCH: Uluju, Bekezela's gift to all ladies

18 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mnangagwa battles G40, Gamatox remnants

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Chiwenga's dramatic U-turn on top bosses

18 hrs ago | 4143 Views

Ministers fingered in corruption scandal

18 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Anti-graft crusade: NPA scales up tempo

18 hrs ago | 306 Views

Hopeless situation for Ziombabwe civil servants

18 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Privatisation in limbo as govt moves to control state firms

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Foreign banks shut out debt-ridden state firms

18 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mine accidents: MPs grill Chitando

18 hrs ago | 238 Views

How Zimbabwe is fighting to win back tourists

18 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death

18 hrs ago | 137 Views

Warriors climb three places in world rankings

18 hrs ago | 209 Views

Pool game ends in murder of Mangwe man

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights for her passport

18 hrs ago | 207 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal hearing commences

18 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Don't blame us for the flooding'

18 hrs ago | 370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days