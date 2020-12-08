Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Security beefed up at border post

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Government is beefing up security at Beitbridge border post to curb smuggling and other illegal activities which authorities believe could be costing the country over US$1 billion annually in unpaid customs duty.

It is understood that the organised evasion of duties is compromising State development projects and the viability of businesses that abide by all customs requirements.

State Security Minister Owen Ncube yesterday said Government had noted with concern the high level of smuggling between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Minister visited Beitbridge border post yesterday with senior members of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) to assess security and the level of crime along the border.

Among those who accompanied him were Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Sibanda, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander, Air Marshal Elson Moyo and State Security director-general Ambassador Isaac Moyo and other senior security officials.

The team also visited the River Ranch illegal crossing point which is 30km east of the main port of entry. This is an area used by smugglers because of its proximity to the Beitbridge to Bulawayo and Beitbridge to Harare highways.

According to Minister Ncube, goods that were being smuggled into the country included building material, explosives, flea market goods, medicines, groceries, fuel, and electrical gadgets. "This can't go on forever. We are here today with all heads of security in the country.

"We have seen and noted where the leakages are coming from and we are going to be addressing the issues with immediate effect. We want to seal all the porous areas between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

"The country is losing a lot of revenue in customs duty to well organised syndicates and let those involved in such criminal vices know that the honeymoon will soon be over," said Minister Ncube.

The minister said they had also taken note of recommendations by various arms of the Government which have visited the border post before. All heads in the security cluster had agreed to upgrade security to boost the country's capacity to collect more revenue through formal channels.

Some of the proposals included the grading of a patrol road, motorising patrols, the deployment of more staff, the use of hi-tech equipment and specialised sniffer dogs.

Currently, security agencies are relying on tip-offs to effect arrests of mineral smugglers. It is understood that on the export side, both small time and well established dealers are smuggling mainly minerals, cigarettes and stolen livestock.

Zimbabwe imports goods worth billions of United States dollars from its neighbour annually and according to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) they are collecting more than $150 million in import duties at Beitbridge weekly.

On the other hand, South Africa is intercepting Zimbabwean cigarettes worth millions of rand around Limpopo Province daily.

Investigations by our news crew reveal that it is difficult for Zimbabweans to export cigarettes to South Africa due to high excise duties on tobacco or cigarettes in that country.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Reuben Barwe wins Zanu-PF election

6 hrs ago | 1483 Views

MDC councillor convicted

6 hrs ago | 657 Views

JOC assesses border security

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mother, baby drown while attempting to cross flooded river

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

Harare man in the dock for raping 7 women

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

City boss arrested for graft

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

'Cyber-crime a threat to national security'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Gold panners swept by floods while parked on river bank

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zacc gives damning evidence against council officials

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Soldiers, cop rob miner

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Polygamous man beheads wife, commits

6 hrs ago | 504 Views

Gwanda villagers form livestock production company

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

We are not at war, says Malunga

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Khupe ally snatches Chinhoyi Mayoral post

6 hrs ago | 649 Views

We don't spoon-feed graduates: govt

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

High Court blocks eviction of Heany Junction Farm settlers

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

378 Zimbabwean women die during child birth

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man in court for pointing gun at wife

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Rushwaya claims discrimination after failed freedom bid attempts

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

57 000 gold panners arrested

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

ZEC requires $8,6 billion for delimitation exercise

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

NetOne boss' case deferred to next year

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Masvingo residents empty raw sewage inside council offices

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

ZUPCO fails to pay terminus fees

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man fatally assaults ex-wife's grandmother

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Rushwaya to spend another weekend behind bars

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mayoral mansion now football club house

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Traffic, street lighting nightmare in Harare

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Harare residents claim Zanu-PF betrayal after homes destroyed

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Minister elbows war veterans Chairperson at a funeral

17 hrs ago | 2369 Views

WATCH: Uluju, Bekezela's gift to all ladies

18 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mnangagwa battles G40, Gamatox remnants

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Chiwenga's dramatic U-turn on top bosses

18 hrs ago | 4143 Views

Ministers fingered in corruption scandal

18 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Anti-graft crusade: NPA scales up tempo

18 hrs ago | 306 Views

Hopeless situation for Ziombabwe civil servants

18 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Privatisation in limbo as govt moves to control state firms

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Foreign banks shut out debt-ridden state firms

18 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mine accidents: MPs grill Chitando

18 hrs ago | 238 Views

How Zimbabwe is fighting to win back tourists

18 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe records 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death

18 hrs ago | 137 Views

Warriors climb three places in world rankings

18 hrs ago | 209 Views

Pool game ends in murder of Mangwe man

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights for her passport

18 hrs ago | 207 Views

Rushwaya bail appeal hearing commences

18 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Don't blame us for the flooding'

18 hrs ago | 370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days