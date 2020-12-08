Latest News Editor's Choice


Polygamous man beheads wife, commits

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
A MAN from Dekezi area in Filabusi under Chief Sibasa went berserk beheading one of his three wives after he found her having sex with a local herdman.

Zama Mafu, allegedly beheaded his wife with an axe on Wednesday after finding her engaging in sex with one of the local herdman from the area.

According to a close family member who narrated the tragic event on condition of anonymity, Mafu was greatly distressed after finding one of his wives intimate with a herdman.

"This did not go well with Mafu because he failed to control his temper and murdered his wife with an axe," a family source said.

"Mafu was practicing polygamy and he built one of his homesteads in Dekezi a place commonly known as Nyoni. I really do not know what prompted him to do such a horrific act in our area. He was always sober-minded and rational," one of his friends who identified himself as Xolani said.

It is alleged that after Mafu beheaded his wife with an axe, he committed suicide by drinking cattle dip. He died upon admission at Filabusi Hospital.

"After beheading his wife, he committed suicide by drinking cattle dip and died upon admission at Filabusi Hospital," a close family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Efforts to get a comment from Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele were fruitless as he was not picking calls.
Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days