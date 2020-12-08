Harare man in the dock for raping 7 women

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 28-YEAR-OLD Harare man yesterday appeared before magistrate Estere Chivasa on allegations of robbing and raping seven women.The alleged serial rapist, Coaster Kabvuratsiye was not asked to plead when he appeared before Chivasa on 14 counts of rape and robbery.Prosecutor Panganai Chiutsi told the court that sometime between April 2019 and February 2020, Kabvuratsiye disguised himself as a middleman for jobseekers and would rape the unsuspecting victims.On all the incidences, he would lie to the victims that he had found a job for them and was taking them to their employer.Rather, he would lead them to a maize field in Tynwald South in Harare where he would rape them before robbing them of their valuables.On other incidents, he would rape the victims together with his accomplices who are still at large.Kabvuratsiye was arrested on February 8, 2020 when the police tracked him using one of the victims' mobile phone.He was remanded to December 23, 2020 for trial.