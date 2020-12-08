Latest News Editor's Choice


Mother, baby drown while attempting to cross flooded river

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
IN a tragic incident that has left the whole community shell-shocked, three Buhera villagers including mother and baby, drowned while attempting to cross a flooded river in Buhera on Wednesday.

Manicaland police spokesperson inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident to NewsDay yesterday saying the three drowned in Chief Nyashanu's area.

He said Lucia Dune of Mazakwata village who had her nine year old baby on her back drowned in Murambwe river on December 5 while another villager William Mundwa (47) drowned in the same river the following day.

Kakohwa said Dune was coming from Chisora village on December 5, where she had gone to buy some mango fruits in the company of two male juveniles.

Dune who had a baby strapped on her back attempted to cross the flooded river in the morning and was swept away.

The two other were villagers Dune had called for assistance.

Dune's body was retrieved the following day while the baby is yet to be found.

"Dune was coming from Chisora village on December 5 where she had gone to buy mango fruits in the company of two male juveniles. Dune, who had a baby strapped on her back, attempted to cross the river but they were swept away. The other two villagers she was with called out for assistance but it was too late as the two had already drowned. Dune's body was found in the river the next day and the body of the baby is yet to be found," Kakohwa said.

Kakohwa also said Mundwa drowned while assisting fellow villager's to cross the river and had just successfully helped one villager to cross when the raging waters swept him off.

Kakohwa urged people to desist from crossing flooded rivers or to play near water bodies.

Source - newsday

