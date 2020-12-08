Latest News Editor's Choice


Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

by Simbarashe Sithole
Daring thieves allegedly pounced on Mvurwi police station and stole mobile phones through windows.

This happened at three separate houses in the police camp.

According to police officers who spoke to Bulawayo24.com the thieves stole and went away unnoticed.

"Three senior cops' houses were visited by thieves who used the same modus operandi to steal charging phones through windows and went away unnoticed," said the police officers close to Investigations.

Meanwhile, the station's canteen was recently robbed of its bond notes at night.

Source - Gift Mashoko

