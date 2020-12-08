Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CHILDREN of Zapu and Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (Zpra) have come together in a fundraising drive to mobilise financial resources to bring Christmas cheer to liberation war veterans.

A number of Zapu and Zpra veterans are wallowing in poverty with the government doing little or nothing to offer them any kind of assistance despite their pleas.

Children of Zpra and Zapu Veterans (COZZ) said they had teamed up to mobilise resources needed to purchase Christmas goodies for the surviving liberation war fighters.

"The initiative comes against a background of noting that most Zpra and Zapu cadres are not being taken care of by the government for many reasons and obviously you know that Zapu and Zpra have always been the dark voices of the struggle as government does not want to recognise their role during the liberation war," Mthulisi Hanana, the director of the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation (DDF), said.

The DDF is coordinating the fundraising in partnership with Mafela Trust, an independent body seized with documenting Zapu and Zpra's liberation war exploits.

"When war veterans were being vetted, most Zapu and Zpra cadres were not vetted. "As a result, they are not getting much or not realising any benefit from their participation in the liberation struggle," Hanana said.

"We have a dilemma that our parents are not recognised as war heroes, are not being taken care of by the government of the day and they had their properties meant to fund their welfare taken away by their government, leaving them to wallow in abject poverty."

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said the party endorsed the initiative.

"We are not as a party in a position to articulate anything, but only to applaud the initiative to supplement on our struggle veterans' welfare, which has largely been ignored by the state, leaving Zapu veterans to live and die in abject poverty due to government neglect," he said.

Zpra which was the military wing of Zapu during the armed struggle had several properties under their holding company Nitram seized by government under the Unlawful Organisation Act under caveat number 15 of 82.

Government alleged that it had discovered arms caches precipitating the Gukurahundi mass killings.

The ex-combatants have been pushing for the release of the properties such as farms and buildings and listed as caveats in the title deeds but without success.

According to a Zapu inventory, seized party properties include farms and hotels, among them Castle Arms in Bulawayo, Green Haven a huge entertainment facility along Victoria Falls Road and several residential properties.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

17 hrs ago | 1702 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 286 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 144 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

23 hrs ago | 1780 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

23 hrs ago | 464 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days