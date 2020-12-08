Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A ZANU-PF official in Shangani, Matabeleland South, is allegedly usurping the authority of traditional leaders and the Lands ministry by illegally selling state land to unsuspecting people.

In a petition, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) president Mqondisi Moyo called on the government to "rescue Chief Jahana's subjects from the captivity of Shame Mathe and Zanu-PF".

The petition, dated December 3, was addressed to Chief Ndumiso Jahana Khumalo and copied to the ministries of Lands, Home Affairs, Justice, Primary and Secondary Education, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs minister Abednico Ncube (pictured) as well as President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"I draw your attention to the subject in which Mathe, a teacher at Ensangu Primary School at Ensangu Village under Chief Jahana, who is a member of Zanu-PF, has become a law unto himself," Moyo wrote.

"He is a nuisance to Chief Jahana, village heads, and their subjects who do not condone his unethical conduct.

"On December 2, in Bulawayo, five village heads led by Ernest Nxumalo and three other villagers from Village 5 of Insango, Ward 22, Insiza North, had to meet me to air their grievances regarding the unlawful behaviour of Mathe, who has unlawfully taken over responsibilities and roles of the chief."

He alleged that the traditional leaders claimed that Mathe often boasts about his Zanu-PF and government connections.

"Because of all this, the man has become one of the Zanu-PF untouchables," Moyo alleged.

"Since May 2012, Mathe has been unlawfully selling land at prices ranging from R5 000 to R6 000, and mainly to land grabbers from Mashonaland.

"It was indicated to me that so far, 5 946 villages have been dubiously registered for land or even allocated the same by Mathe using his destructive connections with Zanu-PF."

He said the problems started around 2012 when Mathe imposed himself as village head, taking over from Nomusa Mguni who had been appointed by Chief Jahana.

Chief Jahana said he was yet to see the petition although he said he had received many reports about Mathe.

"I have many reports about Shame Mathe on land issues," he said.

Mathe, however, dismissed the petition as politicking and threatened to sue MRP.

"To me, that's politics," he said. "I am not giving it much attention, but the only thing I will do is to seek legal action so that they prove their claim in court.

"They once did the same and the government investigated and found me clean and now they are repeating the same claims again."

Source - the standard

