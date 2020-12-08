Jealous woman stones hubby's girlfriend

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 21-YEAR-OLD Shamva woman was arraigned at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday for stoning her husband's girlfriend together with her sister after damaging her property.Talent Mushamba pleaded guilty to all the charges and was slapped with 2 months imprisonment which was commuted to 70 hours of community service by magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.She was further fined $4100 for malicious damage of property to be paid before December 31.Prosecutor Shiella Maribha told the court that on 30 July Mushamba was told by her friend that her husband Lovemore Chikuma was having an extra marital affair with Trish Bvuta.She armed her self with stones and stormed at Bvuta's homestead.Upon arrival she broke window panes and asbestos before gaining entry in the house where she pelted Bvuta and Betty Chikuwira with stones on the head.The duo was injured and rushed to hospital.