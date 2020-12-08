Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo schools demand money for PPE from parents

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOME primary and high schools in Bulawayo are forcing parents and guardians of students to fork out payments for masks and sanitizers, a move the government has declared illegal.

In September, the government began a phased re-opening of schools after a six months forced closure to curb the spread of the virulent Corona pestilence.

In turn, some schools demanded that parents should part with money in order to secure masks and sanitizers for their children.

The government went on to unveil ZWL$600 million to cater for masks and other necessities for students, but teachers argue that such money was not availed by the authorities.

Bulawayo is a Covid-19 hotspot in the country, recording deaths and double digit new infections almost daily.

An investigation by this publication revealed that schools such as Petra High, Christian Brothers College, Coughlan Primary and Mshede Primary demanded that parents pay between 100 rand to 200 rand for masks and sanitizers.

The monies are not receipted but are paid directly to the class teacher who in turn allegedly sources the masks and sanitisers from unnamed markets, investigations revealed.

At Mafela primary school, guardians were asked to part with 100 rand each while schools such as Pumula High and Maswazi Primary asked parents to come and clean schools without providing protective clothing.

In September, a symposium was organized by the Women of Zimbabwe Arise to discuss the re-opening of schools.

Among the participants were guardians, school children, and the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education.

One of the contentious issues was the demand of varying monies for masks and sanitizers by schools.

"They asked us to come and clean the school and we were told that we need to bring 100 Rand each for masks and sanitizers," said one grade seven pupil from Mafela.

Outspoken and combative Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary general, Raymond Majongwe, told this publication in an interview that schools were spot on in charging mask fees as the government had failed to provide them.

"As far we are concerned schools are following what has to be done and we can't blame the schools because they have to make sure that kids are safe, but at the same time we can't pass the buck to parents because government had told us that it had provided ZWL$600 million to cover for these," said Majongwe.

The PTUZ boss further said that the government lied about availing ZWL$600 million for masks and sanitizers for students.

Said Majongwe: "It goes back to the argument that the government was telling the nation that it has ZWL$600 million and the question is; where is the ZWL$600 million? Will they point, indicate a paper trail of what they are talking about, sanitizers, masks and provisions of water and any other provisions stipulated by WHO.

"As far as we are concerned the WHO guidelines have not been adhered to, class sizes remain huge and testing never happened. At the end of the day we need to find out who took the ZWL$600 million and where it was placed and those who took it must be arrested. If ZWL$600 million was provided we can't be told that certain schools say they don't have sanitizers to go to exams and it's unacceptable and unforgiven. The people on the wrong side should be arrested."

But, Taungana Ndoro, Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson expressly declared that it was illegal for schools to charge money for masks.

"The government has provided sanitizers and masks and parents can only supplement, but schools cannot force parents to buy them. It is unlawful," Ndoro told CITE via a telephone interview.

An analysis of official COVID-19 data shows that new cases have been rising since November and are now averaging 100 cases daily, compared to the previous two months when infections stood at about 25 a day.

Almost 300 students have tested positive for Covid-19 since the resumption of classes on November 9.

Among them were more than 180 students at John Tallach High School, close to Bulawayo, the second-largest city in the country.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

5 poachers gunned down

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Chiwenga sued by bereaved mom

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Harare home demolitions 'A Zanu-PF govt-MDC Alliance council resolution'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Bulawayo moots road network expansion

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

2020: A year of political drama

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

7 hrs ago | 791 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

7 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

7 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

8 hrs ago | 863 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

8 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

8 hrs ago | 401 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

8 hrs ago | 767 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

8 hrs ago | 325 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

8 hrs ago | 52 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

8 hrs ago | 784 Views

University rankings misleading

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

8 hrs ago | 244 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

8 hrs ago | 114 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 459 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

22 hrs ago | 2051 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

22 hrs ago | 325 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

22 hrs ago | 164 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days