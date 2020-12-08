Top cop nabbed at tollgate in possession of gold

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo/Simbarashe Sithole

A top cop from Chikurubi district one Chief Inspector B Ncube was yesterday arrested at Eskbank tollgate after being found in possession of gold ore without a license.It is alleged that Ncube was armed with a pistol and was being driven by Plan Rangisi (46) in a Honda Fit registration number AFG 0053 from Jumbo mine Mazowe and they could not pass the tollgate at ease as they had tried to by pass the tollgate.Bulawayo24.com has it on good record that the patrol team managed to search the vehicle and found 2 sacks of gold ore."We found 2 sacks of gold ore in Ncube's car hence we arrested him and his driver.The accused persons were taken to Marlborough police station and their matter is being investigated under RRB number 4605985.