Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Perrance Shiri estate: Family demands DNA tests

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Some relatives of the late national hero Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri have requested DNA tests for some of his children despite them having birth certificates.

According to some children, this is meant to deny them their share of the estate and pave way for the grabbing of assets by some greedy relatives, friends and business partners of the former liberation war fighter, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander and Cabinet Minister.

Sources close to the estate wrangle said the relatives only managed to find a 1995 will, which shows that the Air Chief Marshal Shiri had a house in Borrowdale and two children. The same will appointed the now late General Solomon Mujuru and Mr Sobusa Gula-Ndebele as executors of the estate.

Gen Mujuru died first and the Master of High Court appointed Mr Gula-Ndebele as executor. When he died some 25 years after signing the will, he had acquired more assets which were not part of the initial testament.

The will in question has since been accepted by the Master of High Court, who then appointed an executor.

"We hereby inform you that the deceased's will has been accepted for administration purposes," reads a letter to the executor.

"From our reading of the will, it would appear same nominates you (Mr Gula-Ndebele) as testament executor.

"In order that we may issue you with letters of administration, kindly complete the enclosed acceptance of the trust form and the bond of security."

After signing the 1995 will, Shiri rose through the ranks in the Air Force of Zimbabwe to become Air Chief Marshal. At the time of his death in July, he was a Cabinet minister and had acquired more properties and purchased shares in a number of companies.

Although the assets register is still being compiled, fighting has already started on the distribution of the estate. After his death, several children approached the family and the executor claiming to be the hero's children, some with birth certificates.

Of the several children, only three had birth certificates bearing the national hero's name. One of the children, Rufaro Stephanie Shiri, who registered the estate at the Master of High Court claimed some "greedy" relatives were out to deprive legitimate children of their father's estate.

Through her lawyer, Mr Caleb Mucheche of Caleb Mucheche & Partners Law Chambers, Rufaro has written to the executor questioning the legality of DNA tests when the national hero accepted her as his daughter through an uncontested official birth certificate.

"For the avoidance of doubt, our client unequivocally and categorically rejects some wild, baseless, misguided and legally misplaced insinuations and suggestions by some third parties or persons that she must undergo any DNA tests post the death of her late father who freely and voluntarily recorded his name as her father and maintained that legal status without any qualm or query up to the time of his death," reads part of the letter.

The lawyers requested to be part of the administration of the estate and to be invited to any meeting related to the estate.

"We hereby advise that we represent Rufaro S. Shiri in this estate, who is one of the potential beneficiaries to the estate, who has a birth certificate bearing the name of the deceased as the father and a national identity card bearing the deceased's surname," reads the letter.

"It is against this background that our client instructs us to request your esteemed good offices to notify us about any stages and meetings involved in the administration of this  estate."

Meanwhile, the national hero's brother, Vincent Chikerema, who worked for the late freedom fighter supervising the sale of his farm produce at Mbare and Chikwanha vegetable markets, has since filed a claim of US$4 000 in salary arrears.

In a letter to the executor, Mr Chikerema stated that he was a supervisor in his brother's farming business getting US$800 per month.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

17 mins ago | 91 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

18 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

41 mins ago | 67 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

42 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

43 mins ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

44 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

50 mins ago | 112 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

51 mins ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Khupe congress awaits police nod

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Police turn into beggars for survival

1 hr ago | 144 Views

AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Gweru dam levels increase

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Matibiri steps down

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe's curious 'fight' against corruption

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'Chamisa's MDC council mistimed Budiriro demolitions'

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Loga chops off six

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Parents besiege Harare private school

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Bulawayo councillors gobble $1,5m in 2 days

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Minister blames COVID-19 for spike in drugs prices

1 hr ago | 40 Views

MPs slate Mthuli Ncube's national budget

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Cross-border trader sues bus company for $1m

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over border commercial chaos

1 hr ago | 144 Views

NRZ passenger service fails to stay afloat

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Bosso's Dembare kit Sponsors adamant on colours

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Zifa AGM hangs in balance

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Unions urge scrapping of final year exams

1 hr ago | 99 Views

PG Industries relocates its Bulawayo Centre

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Covid-19 positive Minister in good shape

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Teacher kills Zanu-PF official

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General retires

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Vandalism, theft cost TelOne $50m

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Repentant nurses reinstated on payroll

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Man steals, leaks O-Level exam papers

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF, Chamisa's MDC blasted for Harare home demolitions

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe will pay dearly for super low covid-19 cases; vaccine cut to match, 5.2%

9 hrs ago | 1551 Views

'MDC preoccupied with opposing itself' said Moyo - no substitute for quality, especially with life at stake

10 hrs ago | 954 Views

Ritual and superstition - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Top cop nabbed at tollgate in possession of gold

10 hrs ago | 3449 Views

5 poachers gunned down

18 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Bulawayo schools demand money for PPE from parents

18 hrs ago | 742 Views

Chiwenga sued by bereaved mom

18 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Harare home demolitions 'A Zanu-PF govt-MDC Alliance council resolution'

18 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Bulawayo moots road network expansion

18 hrs ago | 844 Views

2020: A year of political drama

18 hrs ago | 554 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

23 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

24 hrs ago | 1350 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days