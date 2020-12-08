Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General retires

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) on Friday bade farewell to Brigadier-General Morgan Munawa, who has retired from service.Brig-Gen Munawa was the head National Command Centre: Special Programme on Crops, Livestock, Fisheries and Wildlife Management, commonly known as Command Agriculture.Speaking at the farewell ceremony in Harare, former Permanent Secretary for Defence and War Veterans Affairs Mr Martin Rushwaya said Brig-Gen Munawa gave his best to the task assigned to him."He worked steadfastly, with devotion and integrity for those years," he said."Even though you have worked with us for so long, you never let the Government down in any way. Your professional conduct and hard work will definitely serve as an inspiration to all others. Undeniably, you are a mentor and inspiration to all of us."Most importantly you have taught some of us to be team players and how to put the Government's interest above all. In addition, you have always been a great colleague to many present here. The way you always took time to mingle and listen to their problems will just make it harder for us to work without you. In any situation, we meet to part and part to meet."Mr Rushwaya, who was the guest of honour said Brig-Gen Munawa exceeded goals he was tasked by Government. Brig-Gen Munawa said for the five years he had been the head of the National Command Centre, he had become accustomed to the magnificent routine of piloting it."I will forever live to cherish this tour of duty," he said."I have had other challenging appointments before in my fairly long military career, but this was the most memorable, enterprising and challenging one. It has been a long journey, but l must say l have enjoyed every bit of my stay at the National Command Centre."During my term of office, I prioritised man management and general welfare of team NCC whom I know are the bulwark towards the achievement of the mandate as given to us by the highest portals of power."