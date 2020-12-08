Latest News Editor's Choice


Covid-19 positive Minister in good shape

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
MATABELELAND North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo, the latest high-ranking Government official to test Covid-19 positive, yesterday said he was in good shape.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe had by Saturday recorded 11 219 confirmed cases, including 9 359 recoveries and 307 deaths since March.

Matabeleland North had a total of 463 Covid-19 cases, 341 recoveries, 119 active cases and three deaths. Minister Moyo was tested on Monday last week and his result came positive on Friday. He is asymptomatic and recovering on self-isolation at home.

He was among dignitaries that graced the official conferment of a city status to Victoria Falls last Wednesday, which was officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A number of Government officials have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past few months and recovered.

They include Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development permanent secretary Mr George Guvamatanga, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke and Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu is also one of the high-profile individuals to test positive for the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than a million lives globally and has infected more than 70 million.

Retired Chief Air Marshal Perrance Shiri who was the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Perrance Shiri succumbed to the pandemic on 29 July.

In an interview yesterday, Minister Moyo said he doesn't have any serious complications and is following the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines meant to curb the spread of the virus.

I am very much in good shape and not feeling sick at all despite testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday. I tested on Monday and the results came out on Friday showing that I am positive," he said. Minister Moyo said he is strictly adhering to health guidelines to avoid spreading the virus hence he is in self-isolation.

"I am now in self-isolation in line with WHO and Ministry of Health and Child Care regulations," he said.

He said contact tracing had been done and those who had come into contact with him had been tested.

He urged citizens to follow the Covid-19 health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

"I also want to urge our people to continue taking measures to avoid spreading the virus because the pandemic is still there as evidenced by the rising figures. There is also a need to comply with the lockdown health regulations such as maintaining social distancing, observing hygienic standards by washing hands and wearing face masks in public spaces," said Minister Moyo.

Harare has the highest number of cases nationally with 3 498 confirmed cases and 141 deaths while Bulawayo is the second highest cases having recorded 2 812 and 85 deaths.



Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days