Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso's Dembare kit Sponsors adamant on colours

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Highlanders' kit sponsors, On The Ball Looks have broken their silence on the controversial Bosso training kit by saying they believe teams must not be restricted to their club colours for training kits.

The new kit divided opinion among Bosso members and fans with those opposed to it likening it to that of their biggest domestic rivals Dynamos.

They felt the kit was more bluish, which are the official Dynamos colours but the Bulawayo giants vehemently denied that, saying the kit was actually peppermint green and was nowhere close to Dynamos colours.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport on the matter, OTB Looks chief executive officer Peter Chiveso, said as an organisation they were actually thrilled to have got Highlanders fans talking about their beloved team.

"Two weeks ago there was very little talk about football or Highlanders in general but now fans have something interesting to debate. This is what football is about, it divides opinion and allows for robust debates on big and small matters alike. One of the strengths of our brand is the uniqueness and vibrancy of our colours. This is a massive selling point for the Looks brand.

"We're very experimental with colours and designs and we love pushing the boundaries. It is important to note that the kit in question is one of two practice kits Bosso will use in training. It is not an official match kit. The match kits are in the club's traditional colours of black and white. We are of the opinion that teams should not be restricted to their club colours for training kits," said Chiveso.

He said the kit was far from being blue, nor does it resemble the blue of their arch rivals Dynamos. He said the kit was one of many shades of green, a colour that expresses revival, energy and extension.

"The colour of the training kit in question is one of many shades of green. Green is a colour that expresses revival, energy and extension. Peppermint green or mint green is a combination shade of turquoise and green. On clothing items this shade is flattering on almost all skin tones, what's not to love?" said Chiveso.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Highlanders followers and sympathisers are expected to start purchasing their regalia kits this week.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

20 mins ago | 111 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

21 mins ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

45 mins ago | 73 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

45 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

46 mins ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

47 mins ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

53 mins ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

54 mins ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Khupe congress awaits police nod

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Police turn into beggars for survival

1 hr ago | 156 Views

AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Gweru dam levels increase

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Matibiri steps down

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe's curious 'fight' against corruption

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'Chamisa's MDC council mistimed Budiriro demolitions'

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Loga chops off six

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Parents besiege Harare private school

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Bulawayo councillors gobble $1,5m in 2 days

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Minister blames COVID-19 for spike in drugs prices

1 hr ago | 40 Views

MPs slate Mthuli Ncube's national budget

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Cross-border trader sues bus company for $1m

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over border commercial chaos

1 hr ago | 145 Views

NRZ passenger service fails to stay afloat

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zifa AGM hangs in balance

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Unions urge scrapping of final year exams

1 hr ago | 103 Views

PG Industries relocates its Bulawayo Centre

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Covid-19 positive Minister in good shape

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Teacher kills Zanu-PF official

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General retires

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Perrance Shiri estate: Family demands DNA tests

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Vandalism, theft cost TelOne $50m

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Repentant nurses reinstated on payroll

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Man steals, leaks O-Level exam papers

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF, Chamisa's MDC blasted for Harare home demolitions

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe will pay dearly for super low covid-19 cases; vaccine cut to match, 5.2%

10 hrs ago | 1558 Views

'MDC preoccupied with opposing itself' said Moyo - no substitute for quality, especially with life at stake

10 hrs ago | 957 Views

Ritual and superstition - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Top cop nabbed at tollgate in possession of gold

10 hrs ago | 3465 Views

5 poachers gunned down

18 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Bulawayo schools demand money for PPE from parents

18 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chiwenga sued by bereaved mom

18 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Harare home demolitions 'A Zanu-PF govt-MDC Alliance council resolution'

18 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Bulawayo moots road network expansion

18 hrs ago | 846 Views

2020: A year of political drama

18 hrs ago | 555 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

23 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

24 hrs ago | 1354 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 387 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days