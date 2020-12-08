Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru dam levels increase

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE water levels at Gweru City Council supply dams Gwenoro and Whitewaters have significantly increased following good rains.

This has seen taps that have been dry for several weeks now being opened by residents.

In a statement yesterday, the Gweru City Council, however, said despite the rise in water levels at the city supply dams, the council would continue with its tight water rationing schedule.

From 17% in August, with Whitewaters dam at 76% capacity and Amapongokwe is at 31%," the Gweru City Council statement said.

"We are pumping plus or minus 28 megalitres per day against a projected supply of 60 megalitres per day and the water supply is according to the rationing schedule," they said.

In recent years, the council introduced water rationing, which has seen residents in some parts of the city going for more than a week without the precious liquid.

Most residents rely on boreholes for water with the local authority recently indicating that it had plans to establish water kiosks to ease the city's water challenges.

Over the years, Gweru's water supply has been worsened by obsolete equipment which result in leaks.

The water shortages have also been compounded by the rapid urban expansion which has seen the demand for the precious liquid rising.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

3 mins ago | 2 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

7 mins ago | 18 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

8 mins ago | 13 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

9 mins ago | 31 Views

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

19 mins ago | 61 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

31 mins ago | 181 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

32 mins ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

55 mins ago | 94 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

56 mins ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

57 mins ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

57 mins ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Khupe congress awaits police nod

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Police turn into beggars for survival

1 hr ago | 188 Views

AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Matibiri steps down

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe's curious 'fight' against corruption

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Chamisa's MDC council mistimed Budiriro demolitions'

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Loga chops off six

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Parents besiege Harare private school

1 hr ago | 361 Views

Bulawayo councillors gobble $1,5m in 2 days

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Minister blames COVID-19 for spike in drugs prices

1 hr ago | 42 Views

MPs slate Mthuli Ncube's national budget

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Cross-border trader sues bus company for $1m

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over border commercial chaos

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

NRZ passenger service fails to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso's Dembare kit Sponsors adamant on colours

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zifa AGM hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Unions urge scrapping of final year exams

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

PG Industries relocates its Bulawayo Centre

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Covid-19 positive Minister in good shape

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Teacher kills Zanu-PF official

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General retires

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Perrance Shiri estate: Family demands DNA tests

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Vandalism, theft cost TelOne $50m

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Repentant nurses reinstated on payroll

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man steals, leaks O-Level exam papers

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF, Chamisa's MDC blasted for Harare home demolitions

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe will pay dearly for super low covid-19 cases; vaccine cut to match, 5.2%

10 hrs ago | 1574 Views

'MDC preoccupied with opposing itself' said Moyo - no substitute for quality, especially with life at stake

10 hrs ago | 967 Views

Ritual and superstition - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

10 hrs ago | 570 Views

Top cop nabbed at tollgate in possession of gold

10 hrs ago | 3510 Views

5 poachers gunned down

18 hrs ago | 2034 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days