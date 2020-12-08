Latest News Editor's Choice


AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AN APOSTOLIC Faith Mission pastor, Edmore Sibanda has called upon President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to initiate dialogue with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to end the suffering of Zimbabweans.

In an interview yesterday with the Southern Eye, Sibanda said the economic difficulties in the country were worsening hence the need for dialogue between the two political parties.

He said Mnangagwa's government had failed to live up to expectation two years after the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

"The living standards of the people of this country have worsened. In my opinion, it is only dialogue between the ruling Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance that can get the economy working again," Sibanda said.

"I believe that all the small parties that are in the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) will never be effective in terms of ending the economic and political problems in this country. I think they are a waste of time. It is only the two main political parties, Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance that can end the country's problems," he said.

The AFM pastor said politics was a game of power whereby if two elephants fight the grass suffers, adding that the ordinary people were struggling because of the political power struggles between Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance.

Sibanda blasted some church leaders in the country for taking a partisan stance.

"Some church leaders have taken a partisan stance, they either rally behind the ruling party or the opposition. As a result there is always conflict in the country. As Christians, we must be catalysts for positive change. Those in leadership positions must accept to be corrected.

"The church has found itself in two different camps where some churches work in cahoots with the government while others work with the opposition instead of working as one body of Christ," he said.

Source - newsday

