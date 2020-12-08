Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police turn into beggars for survival

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PARLIAMENT has castigated government for reducing members of the police force to "beggars", claiming that the law enforcement agents were now subsidising government in discharging their duties as their department was grossly underfunded.

This was revealed in a report on the 2021 National Budget which was presented last week in the National Assembly by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence and Home Affairs led by Umzingwane MP Levi Mayihlome (Zanu-PF) in contribution to debate on the Finance Bill.

Mayihlome said as a result of underfunding, corruption was rife.

The committee also alleged that police officers were going to the extent of begging for food from communities to make ends meet.

The Home Affairs ministry was allocated $23,6 billion in the 2021 National Budget, but the committee said $312,6 billion would have been ideal.

"Travelling and subsistence (T and S) allowances for the police was last paid in 2008 or thereabouts," Mayihlome said.

"Individual policemen and women are, therefore, subsidising the government programmes, as they use their own money to travel and feed themselves while carrying out official work, to complete investigations, hence the tendency to feed from the community," he said.

The committee, however, said the police needed to be well-taken care of and equipped for them to function effectively

"It is no wonder, therefore, that cases of illegal mining, traffic offences and illegal border crossing continue to increase because of poor equipment and poor conditions of service. Police must be efficient, effective, swift and courteous. This can only happen if they are equipped, looked after and well-trained."

Parliament also heard that "inescapable expenditure items in the Home Affairs ministry were underfunded and there was inadequate budget for uniforms and ceremonial dress for the police.

"Rations, T and S allowances for the ministry and fuel, oils and lubricants, (were also grossly underfunded)," he said.

The committee also noted that there was inadequate funding for the police for on research, training and development for the officers to be kept abreast with modern technology.

Mayihlome also said that there was lack of, if any funding at all, for personal protective equipment (PPE) for the police for COVID-19.

"(On) PPE in light of COVID-19 pandemic, even schools are requesting police to enforce regulations. How does one deploy officers to enforce COVID-19 rules when the same police officers are not compliant?"

Last week, the same committee also revealed that the army was struggling, which has affected morale.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

9 mins ago | 30 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

13 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

13 mins ago | 31 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

14 mins ago | 30 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

14 mins ago | 50 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

15 mins ago | 39 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

15 mins ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

16 mins ago | 66 Views

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

26 mins ago | 96 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

38 mins ago | 219 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

38 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Khupe congress awaits police nod

1 hr ago | 173 Views

AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Gweru dam levels increase

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Matibiri steps down

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe's curious 'fight' against corruption

1 hr ago | 37 Views

'Chamisa's MDC council mistimed Budiriro demolitions'

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Loga chops off six

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Parents besiege Harare private school

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bulawayo councillors gobble $1,5m in 2 days

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Minister blames COVID-19 for spike in drugs prices

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

MPs slate Mthuli Ncube's national budget

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Cross-border trader sues bus company for $1m

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over border commercial chaos

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

NRZ passenger service fails to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bosso's Dembare kit Sponsors adamant on colours

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zifa AGM hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Unions urge scrapping of final year exams

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

PG Industries relocates its Bulawayo Centre

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Covid-19 positive Minister in good shape

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Teacher kills Zanu-PF official

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General retires

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Perrance Shiri estate: Family demands DNA tests

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Vandalism, theft cost TelOne $50m

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Repentant nurses reinstated on payroll

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Man steals, leaks O-Level exam papers

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF, Chamisa's MDC blasted for Harare home demolitions

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe will pay dearly for super low covid-19 cases; vaccine cut to match, 5.2%

10 hrs ago | 1582 Views

'MDC preoccupied with opposing itself' said Moyo - no substitute for quality, especially with life at stake

10 hrs ago | 976 Views

Ritual and superstition - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

10 hrs ago | 571 Views

Top cop nabbed at tollgate in possession of gold

10 hrs ago | 3538 Views

5 poachers gunned down

18 hrs ago | 2041 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days