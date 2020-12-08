Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe congress awaits police nod

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will decide how the MDC-T's extraordinary congress set for this weekend will be held after a proposal to have the event held virtually was shot down. However, police are yet to respond to the application by the MDC-T to have its extraordinary congress next week to choose a replacement for the late former party leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

MDC-T acting national chairman Morgen Komichi ruled out a virtu-al congress, but said the next step would depend on the police response.

"We are still waiting for the clearance from the police and the Health and Child Care minister, but we are on course," Komichi told NewsDay yesterday.

On virtual voting, Komichi explained: "That is not possible. It is a technology we cannot manage because people are poor, the network system is not available all over the country and old people will not have the chance to vote because of that kind of technology. It is not an option for us."

Komichi will face off with Elias Mudzuri, Khupe, secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe, who has since been recalled by the party.

Mudzuri said there were yet to get the register that would be used for the congress, and he also said virtual elections were not possible.

"We are on course, but the register has not yet been finalised. We are likely to get problems on that aspect. We want the register to be clean," he said.

Mudzuri expressed doubts on whether the venue for the congress had been secured yet.

Meanwhile, the police have been criticised for blocking the MDC Alliance campaign in Kwekwe yet they allowed the Zanu-PF district co-ordinating committee elections to pro-ceed.

MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole said over 35 youths were arrested in the Midlands province after armed police stormed their function citing breach of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

"We intended to launch our #One-MillionCampaign through a sport-ing tournament and police disrupted the event and arrested 32 youths," Sithole said.

The arrested youths were detained and fined $500 each.


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

22 mins ago | 77 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

25 mins ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

26 mins ago | 106 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

26 mins ago | 63 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

27 mins ago | 127 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

27 mins ago | 105 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

27 mins ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

28 mins ago | 104 Views

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

38 mins ago | 155 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

50 mins ago | 276 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

51 mins ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Police turn into beggars for survival

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Gweru dam levels increase

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Matibiri steps down

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe's curious 'fight' against corruption

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

'Chamisa's MDC council mistimed Budiriro demolitions'

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Loga chops off six

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Parents besiege Harare private school

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Bulawayo councillors gobble $1,5m in 2 days

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Minister blames COVID-19 for spike in drugs prices

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

MPs slate Mthuli Ncube's national budget

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cross-border trader sues bus company for $1m

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over border commercial chaos

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

NRZ passenger service fails to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bosso's Dembare kit Sponsors adamant on colours

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zifa AGM hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Unions urge scrapping of final year exams

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

PG Industries relocates its Bulawayo Centre

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Covid-19 positive Minister in good shape

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Teacher kills Zanu-PF official

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General retires

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Perrance Shiri estate: Family demands DNA tests

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Vandalism, theft cost TelOne $50m

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Repentant nurses reinstated on payroll

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man steals, leaks O-Level exam papers

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF, Chamisa's MDC blasted for Harare home demolitions

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe will pay dearly for super low covid-19 cases; vaccine cut to match, 5.2%

10 hrs ago | 1597 Views

'MDC preoccupied with opposing itself' said Moyo - no substitute for quality, especially with life at stake

10 hrs ago | 985 Views

Ritual and superstition - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

10 hrs ago | 573 Views

Top cop nabbed at tollgate in possession of gold

10 hrs ago | 3569 Views

5 poachers gunned down

19 hrs ago | 2046 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days