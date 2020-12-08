Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party has remained tight-lipped on the chaos that gripped the district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections which are yet to be finalised despite voting having ended over a week ago.

While the party has produced results 6 of some districts, it ordered re-runs in districts where there was chaos but has not yet clarified on how the process will proceed.

Zanu-PF national commissar Victor Matemadanda could not comment on the DCCs yesterday referring all questions to party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri who was also not available for comment.

"The only person with authority to speak on the matter is Muchinguri," Matemadanda told NewsDay in an interview.

There have been accusations that the DCC elections were marred by rigging, vote-buying and blocking of candidates on the basis that they were members of the G40 cabal.

Zanu-PF has maintained that the G40 cabal, a grouping of ruling party activists fired in November 2017, coalesced, around the former First Lady Grace Mugabe, are still looking to takeover the ruling party.

There have been complaints in the party over how the elections were held with several appeals being made against the outcome.

Six districts in the Mid-lands province lodged appeals with the national election directorate against the poll results claiming rigging and irregularities.

The six that are disputing the election results are Chirumanzu, Gokwe South, Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Zvishavane.

In Masvingo, one of the losing candidates Paradzai Chakona petitioned Zanu-PF politburo member Jorum Gumbo who was leading the team running elections in the province alleging that the elections were marred by rigging.

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said he would not comment on the matter as the process was still ongoing.

Chinamasa promised to address the matter during a Zanu-PF Press conference this Wednesday.

"I will not comment because the process is still underway. I was a team leader in one province and I am not a member of the national command centre. Therefore, I don't have the overall picture of what went on. So give me time and I am sure by Wednesday or Thursday, I will be in a position to give the overall picture of what happened," Chinamasa said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

22 mins ago | 77 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

25 mins ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

26 mins ago | 106 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

26 mins ago | 63 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

27 mins ago | 127 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

27 mins ago | 105 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

27 mins ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

28 mins ago | 104 Views

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

38 mins ago | 155 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

50 mins ago | 275 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

51 mins ago | 110 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Khupe congress awaits police nod

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Police turn into beggars for survival

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Gweru dam levels increase

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Matibiri steps down

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe's curious 'fight' against corruption

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

'Chamisa's MDC council mistimed Budiriro demolitions'

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Loga chops off six

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Parents besiege Harare private school

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Bulawayo councillors gobble $1,5m in 2 days

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Minister blames COVID-19 for spike in drugs prices

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

MPs slate Mthuli Ncube's national budget

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cross-border trader sues bus company for $1m

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over border commercial chaos

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

NRZ passenger service fails to stay afloat

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bosso's Dembare kit Sponsors adamant on colours

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zifa AGM hangs in balance

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Unions urge scrapping of final year exams

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

PG Industries relocates its Bulawayo Centre

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Covid-19 positive Minister in good shape

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Teacher kills Zanu-PF official

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General retires

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Perrance Shiri estate: Family demands DNA tests

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Vandalism, theft cost TelOne $50m

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Repentant nurses reinstated on payroll

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man steals, leaks O-Level exam papers

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF, Chamisa's MDC blasted for Harare home demolitions

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe will pay dearly for super low covid-19 cases; vaccine cut to match, 5.2%

10 hrs ago | 1596 Views

'MDC preoccupied with opposing itself' said Moyo - no substitute for quality, especially with life at stake

10 hrs ago | 985 Views

Ritual and superstition - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

10 hrs ago | 573 Views

Top cop nabbed at tollgate in possession of gold

10 hrs ago | 3569 Views

5 poachers gunned down

19 hrs ago | 2046 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days