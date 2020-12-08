Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF party has remained tight-lipped on the chaos that gripped the district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections which are yet to be finalised despite voting having ended over a week ago.While the party has produced results 6 of some districts, it ordered re-runs in districts where there was chaos but has not yet clarified on how the process will proceed.Zanu-PF national commissar Victor Matemadanda could not comment on the DCCs yesterday referring all questions to party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri who was also not available for comment."The only person with authority to speak on the matter is Muchinguri," Matemadanda told NewsDay in an interview.There have been accusations that the DCC elections were marred by rigging, vote-buying and blocking of candidates on the basis that they were members of the G40 cabal.Zanu-PF has maintained that the G40 cabal, a grouping of ruling party activists fired in November 2017, coalesced, around the former First Lady Grace Mugabe, are still looking to takeover the ruling party.There have been complaints in the party over how the elections were held with several appeals being made against the outcome.Six districts in the Mid-lands province lodged appeals with the national election directorate against the poll results claiming rigging and irregularities.The six that are disputing the election results are Chirumanzu, Gokwe South, Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Zvishavane.In Masvingo, one of the losing candidates Paradzai Chakona petitioned Zanu-PF politburo member Jorum Gumbo who was leading the team running elections in the province alleging that the elections were marred by rigging.Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said he would not comment on the matter as the process was still ongoing.Chinamasa promised to address the matter during a Zanu-PF Press conference this Wednesday."I will not comment because the process is still underway. I was a team leader in one province and I am not a member of the national command centre. Therefore, I don't have the overall picture of what went on. So give me time and I am sure by Wednesday or Thursday, I will be in a position to give the overall picture of what happened," Chinamasa said.