Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas
Ordinary Zimbabweans and businesses are poised to have a much better festive season this year.
This comes as the Zimdollar has been holding steady against the US dollar in recent months.
Among the people looking forward to a merrier Christmas and happier New Year are civil servants who recently received bonuses.
Apex Council secretary-general David Dzatsunga said disposable incomes had significantly increased after the salary adjustments, the bonus and the increased tax-free threshold.
Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Denford Mutashu said for the first time in many years, supermarkets were well-stocked for the festive season.
Source - Daily News