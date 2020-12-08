Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Ordinary Zimbabweans and businesses are poised to have a much better festive season this year.

This comes as the Zimdollar has been holding steady against the US dollar in recent months.

Among the people looking forward to a merrier Christmas and happier New Year are civil servants who recently received bonuses.

Apex Council secretary-general David Dzatsunga said disposable incomes had significantly increased after the salary adjustments, the bonus and the increased tax-free threshold.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Denford Mutashu said for the first time in many years, supermarkets were well-stocked for the festive season.


Source - Daily News

