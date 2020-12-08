Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is stepping in to try and end the widening fallout from Zanu-PF's chaotic district coordinating committee elections, which have raised political temperatures higher even in his Midlands home province.Mnangagwa has asked to meet the security department to get the correct picture of what transpired during the internal polls.Zanu-PF secretary for security Lovemore Matuke said that Mnangagwa had asked for a meeting to understand what happened.This comes as Zanu-PF has withheld the results of the majority of DCC elections following complaints by some losing candidates.In Midlands, party heavyweights have traded accusations over impropriety after Mnangagwa ally Vongaishe Mupereri lost the Kwekwe chairman position.