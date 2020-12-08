Latest News Editor's Choice


Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

by Staff reporter
Six people facing a $5 billion money laundering charge have approached the High Court challenging a prohibition order invoked by the State keeping them in custody despite being granted bail last week.

The High Court on December 3 granted Simbarashe Charamba $50 000 bail and Felix Chikuse, Vimbai Charamba, Rudo Charamba, Shumirai Charamba and Gideon Kabanda were ordered to deposit $30 000 each.

However, the State successfully applied for a prohibition order that will keep the accused in custody for a further 21 days.

The six are challenging the issuance of the prohibition order and want their continued incarceration to be declared unlawful.

They are being accused of manipulating a mobile money platform by registering agent lines which they used to facilitate the purchase of foreign currency from the public.


