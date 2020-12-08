Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF warned its legislators last week that they would be dealt with ruthlessly if they do not fully support President Mnangagwa and his government.

Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi, who convened a caucus meeting last week, said the party had also told its legislators to take parliamentary business seriously by actively participating in debates.

This comes as whispers persist within Zanu-PF that some disgruntled MPs may team up with the opposition in Parliament to impeach Mnangagwa over the country's economic troubles.


Source - Daily News

