Zanu-PF brings legislators into line
Zanu-PF warned its legislators last week that they would be dealt with ruthlessly if they do not fully support President Mnangagwa and his government.
Zanu-PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi, who convened a caucus meeting last week, said the party had also told its legislators to take parliamentary business seriously by actively participating in debates.
This comes as whispers persist within Zanu-PF that some disgruntled MPs may team up with the opposition in Parliament to impeach Mnangagwa over the country's economic troubles.
