Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
Matabeleland North provincial affairs minister Richard Moyo exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Covid-19 after attending an official event when he should have been self-isolating pending the release of his virus test results.

Moyo joined Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls on Wednesday last week where the tourism hub was granted city status.

It has now emerged that Moyo was tested for Covid-19 on Monday, December 7. His positive test was confirmed last Friday, two days after the meeting with Mnangagwa.

Ministry of health guidelines say that once tested for Covid-19, one must not venture out before the results are known. What makes Moyo's case worse is that he was tested as a contact of Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, who was confirmed to have caught the virus last week with over a dozen other Zanu-PF officials and their families.

Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director Dr Munekayi Padingani declined to take questions over the apparent breach of health protocols, instead referring all questions to Moyo.

Moyo, asked specifically if he had been advised to stay at home awaiting the test results, declined to comment.

President Mnangagwa and local government minister July Moyo are now among dozens of people due to be tested as Moyo's contacts.

Moyo told The Chronicle on Monday that he was asymptomatic and self-isolating at home.

Source - zimlive

