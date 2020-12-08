Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

News / National

A war of words has erupted in Gokwe South amid reports that the winners of last week's chaotic District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections have vowed to stop the National Commissar Victor Matemadanda's proposed re-run.Zanu-PF insiders told the Zim Morning Post that Matemadanda's team including his son lost the elections and this prompted him to declare a non-existent dispute at the national command centre."Our elections were properly held but his (Matemadanda) team was beaten hence he has coerced the national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri to call for a rerun," an insider said.Last week Muchinguri announced election results of other districts and said Gokwe South and other areas in Manicaland are likely to go for re-runs."We are wondering why our results were not confirmed when everything went well in Gokwe South," the source said.The source also said those who contested in Gokwe South including some losers were shocked to be informed the confirmation will only be done by the Zanu-PF First Secretary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Tawanda Karikoga, Gokwe Mapfungautsi legislator won the elections.Below are the final results that were sent to the national command centre:Gokwe South consolidated preliminary ZANU-PF 2020 DCC Election ResultsCHAIRMANKarikoga Tawanda 4232Chanda Gordon 2502Magodhi Elliot 12Vice ChairmanAmos Mapingire uncontestedSecretary for AdministrationMasvisvi Davison 3937Mhandu Robert 2125Secretary for FinanceDube Mafara 2909Madzimure Marian 2355Nyuke Mike 54Secretary for CommissariatChidhakwa Davison 3247Manyara Tongai 2250Tsaura Rueben 643Secretary for SecurityMutendi Charles 3738Mbano Takesure 2400Ponde Tichaona 85Vumbukwa Tariro 73Secretary for Transport & WelfareMubvumi Phillimon 3602Chinyama Obert 2455Secretary for Information & PublicityChipangura Kenneth 2782Mpofu Phillip 2612Secretary for Legal AffairsMoyo Nokuthula 3216Machirikiti Anna 1930Secretary for IndigenizationKarikoga amon 2718Moyo enock 2202Mudanda Barbra 541Secretary for Production & labourTsaura rueben 3284Ndlovu Truewell 2466Chigwerere Collin 291Secretary for HealthMapepa Gaudencia 3564Gwatidzo Lawrence 2646Secretary for Economic AffairsTakawira Gertrude 3419Moyo winnet 1997Mabasa Matsina 217Mbano Elisha 178Velani Silas 76Secretary for EducationZijena Benofalus 3135Tsatsai Tinei 2451Hove Leonard 758Secretary for Gender & cultureMadzivire Sarah 3910Soraidema Sihlalejani 2217Makayi Francis 232Sithole Johnson 123Secretary for Disabled & disabilityMagama Faustina 3259Chimwanda Hilda 2294Maruza Shungu 632Mpinda Erica 62Secretary for Land Reform & ResettlementMaruza Shungu 3503Makwembere Cortilda 2380Nyathi Levison 364Secretary for Science & TechnologyMoyo khulumani 3464Gwatipedza Davison 2168Zireva Musvibe 163Secretary for Business development & liaisonMakombere Praise 3912Lunga John 2680Secretary for Environment & TourismMagura Loice 3857Chirongoma Georgina 2742Vhumbamira Phillip 182Secretary for Youth AffairsMafuratidze Rickson 1225Matemadanda Tanaka 1036Secretary for Women's AffairsNcube Beauty 1614Moyo Theresa 1254Pise Christine 45