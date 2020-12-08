News / National
Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser
1 min ago | Views
A war of words has erupted in Gokwe South amid reports that the winners of last week's chaotic District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections have vowed to stop the National Commissar Victor Matemadanda's proposed re-run.
Zanu-PF insiders told the Zim Morning Post that Matemadanda's team including his son lost the elections and this prompted him to declare a non-existent dispute at the national command centre.
"Our elections were properly held but his (Matemadanda) team was beaten hence he has coerced the national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri to call for a rerun," an insider said.
Last week Muchinguri announced election results of other districts and said Gokwe South and other areas in Manicaland are likely to go for re-runs.
"We are wondering why our results were not confirmed when everything went well in Gokwe South," the source said.
The source also said those who contested in Gokwe South including some losers were shocked to be informed the confirmation will only be done by the Zanu-PF First Secretary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Tawanda Karikoga, Gokwe Mapfungautsi legislator won the elections.
Below are the final results that were sent to the national command centre:
Gokwe South consolidated preliminary ZANU-PF 2020 DCC Election Results
CHAIRMAN
Karikoga Tawanda 4232
Chanda Gordon 2502
Magodhi Elliot 12
Vice Chairman
Amos Mapingire uncontested
Secretary for Administration
Masvisvi Davison 3937
Mhandu Robert 2125
Secretary for Finance
Dube Mafara 2909
Madzimure Marian 2355
Nyuke Mike 54
Secretary for Commissariat
Chidhakwa Davison 3247
Manyara Tongai 2250
Tsaura Rueben 643
Secretary for Security
Mutendi Charles 3738
Mbano Takesure 2400
Ponde Tichaona 85
Vumbukwa Tariro 73
Secretary for Transport & Welfare
Mubvumi Phillimon 3602
Chinyama Obert 2455
Secretary for Information & Publicity
Chipangura Kenneth 2782
Mpofu Phillip 2612
Secretary for Legal Affairs
Moyo Nokuthula 3216
Machirikiti Anna 1930
Secretary for Indigenization
Karikoga amon 2718
Moyo enock 2202
Mudanda Barbra 541
Secretary for Production & labour
Tsaura rueben 3284
Ndlovu Truewell 2466
Chigwerere Collin 291
Secretary for Health
Mapepa Gaudencia 3564
Gwatidzo Lawrence 2646
Secretary for Economic Affairs
Takawira Gertrude 3419
Moyo winnet 1997
Mabasa Matsina 217
Mbano Elisha 178
Velani Silas 76
Secretary for Education
Zijena Benofalus 3135
Tsatsai Tinei 2451
Hove Leonard 758
Secretary for Gender & culture
Madzivire Sarah 3910
Soraidema Sihlalejani 2217
Makayi Francis 232
Sithole Johnson 123
Secretary for Disabled & disability
Magama Faustina 3259
Chimwanda Hilda 2294
Maruza Shungu 632
Mpinda Erica 62
Secretary for Land Reform & Resettlement
Maruza Shungu 3503
Makwembere Cortilda 2380
Nyathi Levison 364
Secretary for Science & Technology
Moyo khulumani 3464
Gwatipedza Davison 2168
Zireva Musvibe 163
Secretary for Business development & liaison
Makombere Praise 3912
Lunga John 2680
Secretary for Environment & Tourism
Magura Loice 3857
Chirongoma Georgina 2742
Vhumbamira Phillip 182
Secretary for Youth Affairs
Mafuratidze Rickson 1225
Matemadanda Tanaka 1036
Secretary for Women's Affairs
Ncube Beauty 1614
Moyo Theresa 1254
Pise Christine 45
Zanu-PF insiders told the Zim Morning Post that Matemadanda's team including his son lost the elections and this prompted him to declare a non-existent dispute at the national command centre.
"Our elections were properly held but his (Matemadanda) team was beaten hence he has coerced the national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri to call for a rerun," an insider said.
Last week Muchinguri announced election results of other districts and said Gokwe South and other areas in Manicaland are likely to go for re-runs.
"We are wondering why our results were not confirmed when everything went well in Gokwe South," the source said.
The source also said those who contested in Gokwe South including some losers were shocked to be informed the confirmation will only be done by the Zanu-PF First Secretary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Tawanda Karikoga, Gokwe Mapfungautsi legislator won the elections.
Below are the final results that were sent to the national command centre:
Gokwe South consolidated preliminary ZANU-PF 2020 DCC Election Results
CHAIRMAN
Karikoga Tawanda 4232
Chanda Gordon 2502
Magodhi Elliot 12
Vice Chairman
Amos Mapingire uncontested
Secretary for Administration
Masvisvi Davison 3937
Mhandu Robert 2125
Secretary for Finance
Dube Mafara 2909
Madzimure Marian 2355
Nyuke Mike 54
Secretary for Commissariat
Chidhakwa Davison 3247
Manyara Tongai 2250
Tsaura Rueben 643
Secretary for Security
Mutendi Charles 3738
Mbano Takesure 2400
Ponde Tichaona 85
Vumbukwa Tariro 73
Secretary for Transport & Welfare
Mubvumi Phillimon 3602
Chinyama Obert 2455
Secretary for Information & Publicity
Chipangura Kenneth 2782
Mpofu Phillip 2612
Secretary for Legal Affairs
Moyo Nokuthula 3216
Machirikiti Anna 1930
Secretary for Indigenization
Karikoga amon 2718
Moyo enock 2202
Mudanda Barbra 541
Secretary for Production & labour
Tsaura rueben 3284
Ndlovu Truewell 2466
Chigwerere Collin 291
Secretary for Health
Mapepa Gaudencia 3564
Gwatidzo Lawrence 2646
Secretary for Economic Affairs
Takawira Gertrude 3419
Moyo winnet 1997
Mabasa Matsina 217
Mbano Elisha 178
Velani Silas 76
Secretary for Education
Zijena Benofalus 3135
Tsatsai Tinei 2451
Hove Leonard 758
Secretary for Gender & culture
Madzivire Sarah 3910
Soraidema Sihlalejani 2217
Makayi Francis 232
Sithole Johnson 123
Secretary for Disabled & disability
Magama Faustina 3259
Chimwanda Hilda 2294
Maruza Shungu 632
Mpinda Erica 62
Secretary for Land Reform & Resettlement
Maruza Shungu 3503
Makwembere Cortilda 2380
Nyathi Levison 364
Secretary for Science & Technology
Moyo khulumani 3464
Gwatipedza Davison 2168
Zireva Musvibe 163
Secretary for Business development & liaison
Makombere Praise 3912
Lunga John 2680
Secretary for Environment & Tourism
Magura Loice 3857
Chirongoma Georgina 2742
Vhumbamira Phillip 182
Secretary for Youth Affairs
Mafuratidze Rickson 1225
Matemadanda Tanaka 1036
Secretary for Women's Affairs
Ncube Beauty 1614
Moyo Theresa 1254
Pise Christine 45
Source - zimmorningpost