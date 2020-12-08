Latest News Editor's Choice


Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
A war of words has erupted in Gokwe South amid reports that the winners of last week's chaotic District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections have vowed to stop the National Commissar Victor Matemadanda's proposed re-run.

Zanu-PF insiders told the Zim Morning Post that Matemadanda's team including his son lost the elections and this prompted him to declare a non-existent dispute at the national command centre.

"Our elections were properly held but his (Matemadanda) team was beaten hence he has coerced the national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri to call for a rerun," an insider said.

Last week Muchinguri announced election results of other districts and said Gokwe South and other areas in Manicaland are likely to go for re-runs.

"We are wondering why our results were not confirmed when everything went well in Gokwe South," the source said.

The source also said those who contested in Gokwe South including some losers were shocked to be informed the confirmation will only be done by the Zanu-PF First Secretary, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tawanda Karikoga, Gokwe Mapfungautsi legislator won the elections.

Below are the final results that were sent to the national command centre:

Gokwe South consolidated preliminary ZANU-PF 2020 DCC Election Results

CHAIRMAN
Karikoga Tawanda 4232
Chanda Gordon 2502
Magodhi Elliot 12

Vice Chairman
Amos Mapingire uncontested

Secretary for Administration
Masvisvi Davison 3937
Mhandu Robert 2125

Secretary for Finance
Dube Mafara 2909
Madzimure Marian 2355
Nyuke Mike 54

Secretary for Commissariat
Chidhakwa Davison 3247
Manyara Tongai 2250
Tsaura Rueben 643

Secretary for Security
Mutendi Charles 3738
Mbano Takesure 2400
Ponde Tichaona 85
Vumbukwa Tariro 73

Secretary for Transport & Welfare
Mubvumi Phillimon 3602
Chinyama Obert 2455

Secretary for Information & Publicity
Chipangura Kenneth 2782
Mpofu Phillip 2612

Secretary for Legal Affairs
Moyo Nokuthula 3216
Machirikiti Anna 1930

Secretary for Indigenization
Karikoga amon 2718
Moyo enock 2202
Mudanda Barbra 541

Secretary for Production & labour
Tsaura rueben 3284
Ndlovu Truewell 2466
Chigwerere Collin 291

Secretary for Health
Mapepa Gaudencia 3564
Gwatidzo Lawrence 2646

Secretary for Economic Affairs
Takawira Gertrude 3419
Moyo winnet 1997
Mabasa Matsina 217
Mbano Elisha 178
Velani Silas 76

Secretary for Education
Zijena Benofalus 3135
Tsatsai Tinei 2451
Hove Leonard 758

Secretary for Gender & culture
Madzivire Sarah 3910
Soraidema Sihlalejani 2217
Makayi Francis 232
Sithole Johnson 123

Secretary for Disabled & disability
Magama Faustina 3259
Chimwanda Hilda 2294
Maruza Shungu 632
Mpinda Erica 62

Secretary for Land Reform & Resettlement
Maruza Shungu 3503
Makwembere Cortilda 2380
Nyathi Levison 364

Secretary for Science & Technology
Moyo khulumani 3464
Gwatipedza Davison 2168
Zireva Musvibe 163

Secretary for Business development & liaison
Makombere Praise 3912
Lunga John 2680

Secretary for Environment & Tourism
Magura Loice 3857
Chirongoma Georgina 2742
Vhumbamira Phillip 182

Secretary for Youth Affairs
Mafuratidze Rickson 1225
Matemadanda Tanaka 1036

Secretary for Women's Affairs
Ncube Beauty 1614
Moyo Theresa 1254
Pise Christine 45

Source - zimmorningpost

