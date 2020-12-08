Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
POLITICAL enmities among the ruling Zanu-PF and MDC formations - the MDC Alliance and MDC-T which are fighting a vicious battle for the control of the heart and soul of the main opposition movement - have prevented facilitators of dialogue on critical issues affecting the country from bringing the parties into one room for engagement.

The Zimbabwe Institute (ZI), a local policy think-tank and civil society institution, has been organising various meetings and activities among political parties represented in parliament to deal with key issues and create common ground for dialogue.

The government-convened Political Actors Dialogue has been boycotted by the main opposition MDC Alliance and thus failed to make headway in resolving the political stalemate and governance legitimacy crisis emanating from disputed elections.

The ZI has been working to facilitate high-level dialogue among political parties in the country, and with their peers in the region and internationally. Over the years, ZI has provided strategic leadership, focus and built consensus through facilitating engagement between civil and political societies.

However, last month ZI failed to bring Zanu-PF and the two MDCC factions into one room to deal with conflict resolution and mediation issues at meetings held at Troutbeck Resort in Inyanga. Instead of having one meeting among the parties, the convener held several meetings with them separately as political hostilities and distrust among them ran high.

"ZI, with the help of experts from South Africa and Switzerland, held several meetings in Nyanga with Zanu-PF, which was led by Patrick Chinamasa, MDC Alliance led by Tendai Biti and MDC-T headed by Thokozani Khupe," a source among the parties said.

"The meetings were on conflict resolution, mediation and reducing political tensions in the country. In real terms, it was a conflict resolution meeting. But we have been holding a series of meetings for a long time dealing with various issues, including capacity building, women issues, youth matters, digital skills, electoral reform and conflict resolution. The idea is to build confidence and trust among the parties so that they can engage on important issues affecting the country. Lessening political tensions is very important. Meetings have been held in Harare, Bulawayo and Nyanga.

"Before the 2018 elections, there was a lot of progress, but after that there has been some challenges in facilitating engagement on key issues affecting the country."

However, efforts to lessen political hostilities and tensions will continue.

"We have been holding these meetings and they will continue," the source said. "The parties are supposed to meet and talk in one room to enhance confidence, trust and understanding, but that has not been possible for now. That is why they recently met separately and on different dates."

A Zanu-PF official said it was difficult to engage the MDC Alliance since its leader Nelson Chamisa refused to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa's disputed wafer-thin 2018 election victory.

"Chamisa said he did not and won't recognise Mnangagwa's win, so that makes it difficult for them to talk," the official said.

Commenting on the recent Nyanga engagements, a senior MDC Alliance leader said: "We held separate meetings because coming together with Zanu-PF and MDC-T in one room is like holding a meeting with two Zanu-PF formations. MDC-T is Zanu-PF; that is their real constituency. They don't have people. So we can't attend such meetings."

MDC-T have repeatedly denied that they are Zanu-PF surrogates fighting the MDC Alliance.

Despite their hostilities, the parties acknowledge ZI remains critical to building consensus around a peaceful democratic transition in Zimbabwe by facilitating the engagement and participation of a wide range of stakeholders in the process. It also conducts research and develop policy solutions in important political, social and economic areas such as land and agrarian reform, economic development and transformation, education and health, constitutional reform and good governance.

Source - NewsHawks

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

23 mins ago | 127 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

23 mins ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

47 mins ago | 78 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

48 mins ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

48 mins ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

49 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

55 mins ago | 128 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

56 mins ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Khupe congress awaits police nod

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Police turn into beggars for survival

1 hr ago | 160 Views

AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Gweru dam levels increase

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Matibiri steps down

1 hr ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe's curious 'fight' against corruption

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Chamisa's MDC council mistimed Budiriro demolitions'

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Loga chops off six

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Parents besiege Harare private school

1 hr ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo councillors gobble $1,5m in 2 days

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Minister blames COVID-19 for spike in drugs prices

1 hr ago | 40 Views

MPs slate Mthuli Ncube's national budget

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Cross-border trader sues bus company for $1m

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over border commercial chaos

1 hr ago | 150 Views

NRZ passenger service fails to stay afloat

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Bosso's Dembare kit Sponsors adamant on colours

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zifa AGM hangs in balance

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Unions urge scrapping of final year exams

1 hr ago | 104 Views

PG Industries relocates its Bulawayo Centre

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Covid-19 positive Minister in good shape

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Teacher kills Zanu-PF official

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General retires

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Perrance Shiri estate: Family demands DNA tests

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Vandalism, theft cost TelOne $50m

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Repentant nurses reinstated on payroll

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Man steals, leaks O-Level exam papers

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF, Chamisa's MDC blasted for Harare home demolitions

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe will pay dearly for super low covid-19 cases; vaccine cut to match, 5.2%

10 hrs ago | 1561 Views

'MDC preoccupied with opposing itself' said Moyo - no substitute for quality, especially with life at stake

10 hrs ago | 960 Views

Ritual and superstition - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Top cop nabbed at tollgate in possession of gold

10 hrs ago | 3477 Views

5 poachers gunned down

18 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Bulawayo schools demand money for PPE from parents

18 hrs ago | 745 Views

Chiwenga sued by bereaved mom

18 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Harare home demolitions 'A Zanu-PF govt-MDC Alliance council resolution'

18 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Bulawayo moots road network expansion

18 hrs ago | 846 Views

2020: A year of political drama

18 hrs ago | 558 Views

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

23 hrs ago | 490 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

24 hrs ago | 1358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days