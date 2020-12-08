Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

by Staff reporter
37 secs ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga, who is seeking medical attention in China, is expected to meet Chinese authorities and pharmaceutical companies during his stay there in a bid to secure a Sino Covid-19 vaccine and medical supplies.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had 11 007 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 9 147 recoveries and 304 deaths. Over 1.5 million people have died of Covid-19 globally.

Government has urged people to continue exercising caution and comply with Covid-19 protective and preventative guidelines, protocols and measures as well as other restrictions in order to arrest the surge in the pandemic cases.

Chiwenga is also in China for medical treatment. He is undergoing a medical review by doctors who performed two delicate operations on him to clear part of his oesophagus in July last year.

The Vice-President's oesophagus, a muscular tube which connects the mouth to the stomach, was blocked amid suspicion he could have been poisoned by his political enemies.

Owing to the blockage, Chiwenga was unable to eat, resulting in him becoming emaciated due to illness and lack of food. However, when he returned late last year he looked healthy and fit.

"The Vice-President is certainly in China for check-up, but he is okay. Obviously after a medical procedure of this delicate nature it is important to monitor the patient through regular check-ups. That's why he is in China," a senior government official said.

Another official said Chiwenga, who doubles as minister of Health and Child Care, is also lobbying Chinese companies and government officials for the Covid-19 vaccine and medical supplies as well as sundries to help boost the health sector in Zimbabwe.

"There will also be talks around Zimbabwe accessing China's Covid-19 vaccine, but to do that Zimbabwe must first register," the Health ministry official said.

Chinese authorities have pledged to support Zimbabwe with regards to acquiring their Covid-19 vaccines.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has registered the Chinese vaccine by state-owned pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm. The UAE said a Chinese coronavirus vaccine tested in the emirates has 86% efficacy, in a statement that provided few details, but marked the first public release of information on the performance of the shot.

The UAE beginning in September conducted a trial of the Sinopharm vaccine involving 31 000 volunteers from 125 nations. Volunteers aged between 18 and 60 years old received two doses of the vaccine over 28 days.

The Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for emergency use in a few countries and the company is still conducting late-stage clinical trials in 10 countries.

Morocco is gearing up for an ambitious Covid-19 vaccination programme, aiming to vaccinate 80% of its adults in an operation starting this month that is relying initially on the Sinopharm vaccine.

Sinopharm says its shot relies on a tested technology, using a killed virus to deliver the vaccine, similar to how polio vaccines are made. Leading Western competitors, such as the shot made by-PFizer and its German partner BioNTech, use newer, but less-proven technology to target the coronavirus's spike protein using RNA. Russia also has its own vaccine. There are several vaccines being developed in China, some of which are already being administered.

According to the researchers, the Sinovac Biotech vaccine led to a quick immune response during trials with around 700 people.

With the pandemic reported to be almost entirely under control within China, late-stage trials of the four Chinese vaccines are being conducted in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Indonesia and Brazil.

Source - NewsHawks

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

1 min ago | 0 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

12 mins ago | 31 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

24 mins ago | 133 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

25 mins ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

49 mins ago | 81 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

49 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

50 mins ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

51 mins ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

57 mins ago | 132 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

58 mins ago | 288 Views

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Khupe congress awaits police nod

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Police turn into beggars for survival

1 hr ago | 162 Views

AFM pastor begs Mnangagwa, Chamisa

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Gweru dam levels increase

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Matibiri steps down

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe's curious 'fight' against corruption

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Chamisa's MDC council mistimed Budiriro demolitions'

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Loga chops off six

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Parents besiege Harare private school

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Bulawayo councillors gobble $1,5m in 2 days

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Minister blames COVID-19 for spike in drugs prices

1 hr ago | 40 Views

MPs slate Mthuli Ncube's national budget

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Cross-border trader sues bus company for $1m

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Zimbabwe engages SA over border commercial chaos

1 hr ago | 151 Views

NRZ passenger service fails to stay afloat

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Bosso's Dembare kit Sponsors adamant on colours

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zifa AGM hangs in balance

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Unions urge scrapping of final year exams

1 hr ago | 105 Views

PG Industries relocates its Bulawayo Centre

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Covid-19 positive Minister in good shape

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Teacher kills Zanu-PF official

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe National Army Brigadier-General retires

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Perrance Shiri estate: Family demands DNA tests

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Vandalism, theft cost TelOne $50m

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Repentant nurses reinstated on payroll

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Man steals, leaks O-Level exam papers

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF, Chamisa's MDC blasted for Harare home demolitions

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe will pay dearly for super low covid-19 cases; vaccine cut to match, 5.2%

10 hrs ago | 1564 Views

'MDC preoccupied with opposing itself' said Moyo - no substitute for quality, especially with life at stake

10 hrs ago | 963 Views

Ritual and superstition - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Top cop nabbed at tollgate in possession of gold

10 hrs ago | 3482 Views

5 poachers gunned down

18 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Bulawayo schools demand money for PPE from parents

18 hrs ago | 745 Views

Chiwenga sued by bereaved mom

18 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Harare home demolitions 'A Zanu-PF govt-MDC Alliance council resolution'

18 hrs ago | 1071 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days