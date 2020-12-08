Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman kills ‘cheating’ hubby

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 45-YEAR-OLD Guruve woman allegedly killed her husband after hitting him with an unknown object on the head.


After committing the offense she dragged the body and tied it on a tree to conceal the alleged crime.

The matter came to light at Guruve magistrates courts yesterday where Tabeth Mutungwa appeared before Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

She was not asked to plead to a murder charge and advised to apply for bail at high court.

The state led by prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleged on December 8 the accused had an altercation with her husband Webster Zhuwaka after accusing him of having an extra marital affair.

Mutungwa became violent and fatally assaulted the now deceased Zhuwaki with bricks.

To conceal her act she dragged Zhuwaki's body and hang it on a tree.

The police investigated the matter and found blood stained clothes in the house and bricks used in commiting the offense.

