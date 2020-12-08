Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

10 new mini-factories for Matebeleland North Province

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A TOTAL of 10 mini-factories will be shortly established to manufacture high-value leather products in rural Matebeleland North province following the handover yesterday of brand-new equipment sourced through the US$2 million fund meant to assist trained entrepreneurs in the leather sector.

A total of 40 machines have been bought and are ready for distribution in the province's different districts. The project is being funded by a grant from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to the tune of US$2 million and is aimed at increasing the overall competitiveness of the beef and leather value chains in pilot provinces.

The Government has chosen Matabeleland North province and Bulawayo as pilot centres for the revitalisation of the leather sector under the Support to the Beef and Leather Value Chain Technical Assistance Project.

Matabeleland region is a hub of livestock production and therefore the two provinces already enjoy greater comparative advantage when it comes to revival of the leather industry. Through inclusive modelling, the latest initiative for Matabeleland North is set to unlock wider economic opportunity for the province in line with the Government's devolution agenda and would greatly enhance incomes for ordinary communal farmers who stand to benefit more from the livestock value chain.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Dr Mavis Sibanda, who presided over the brief equipment handover ceremony in Lupane, said the intervention was an outcome of combined stakeholder efforts to boost domestic leather manufacturing capacity.

"The machines you are witnessing today are meant to change the livelihoods of people in Matabeleland North. In total, 40 machines were bought for leather products manufacturing trainees in the value chain," she said.

The machines will be distributed to trained beneficiaries in the province. This will result in 10 mini-factories being established in rural Matabeleland North province.

According to the Leather National Working Group chairman, Mr Jacob Nyathi, the AfDB beef and leather value chain support has so far facilitated training of more than 140 youths, women and SMEs in leather crafts and footwear manufacturing in the two provinces.

"Some of these will be capacitated by being given start up machinery for sustainability. This is a pilot project for Matabeleland North but the Government expects the model to be replicated throughout the country," said Dr Sibanda. She said the target was for each of the ten provinces to establish 10 mini-factories giving a total of 100 mini-factories for manufacturing leather products in the country.

Dr Sibanda said the establishment of mini-leather factories was in line with the rural industrialisation agenda as enunciated in the National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025), the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy, the Devolution Policy and the upper middle-income economy vision by 2030.

On the sidelines of the launch were exhibits of leather products produced by trainees (both male and female) such as belts, hand bags, school shoes, sandals, farmer and formal shoes among others.

The project seeks to ride on milestones achieved so far, which include, the design of a Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS), rehabilitation of dip tanks and provision of dipping chemicals and participation of leather manufacturers at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, among other regional exhibitions.

Livestock farmers have also received a boost in terms of access to drugs with up to 80 000 cattle expected to be vaccinated to preserve high quality of hides on a continuous basis.

Under the programme, farmers have been trained on the use of hand spray drugs. Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries vice president and General Beltings general manager, Mr Joseph Gunda, said the leather sector was strategic to the economy and that private sector players were excited by the initiatives to revive the leather value chain.

Kusile Rural District Council chief executive officer, Christopher Chuma, said the US$2m equipment will empower local producers to add value and realise more from their products while at the same time creating employment. He said the local authority has already offered land to the leather producers to set up the proposed factories and challenged beneficiaries to use the machines productively.

Lupane West MP Martin Khumalo said Mat North was endowed with livestock and timber resources and all that was needed is value addition.

Chief Mabhikwa who also attended the event said capacitating smaller holder producers to add value to their products will boost incomes for families. He paid tribute to Government and its partners and encouraged the beneficiaries to use the machines for the greater good of the economy.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

35 mins ago | 140 Views

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

42 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

43 mins ago | 127 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

44 mins ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

45 mins ago | 61 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

47 mins ago | 37 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

48 mins ago | 65 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

49 mins ago | 162 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

50 mins ago | 193 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

51 mins ago | 55 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

52 mins ago | 189 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

53 mins ago | 28 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

54 mins ago | 43 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

55 mins ago | 249 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

56 mins ago | 227 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

57 mins ago | 88 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

59 mins ago | 41 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

60 mins ago | 63 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

1 hr ago | 83 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

1 hr ago | 131 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Woman kills ‘cheating’ hubby

8 hrs ago | 2042 Views

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

12 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

12 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

12 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Border delays anger truckers

12 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Bribe demanding cops arrested

12 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Rushwaya, co-accused demand trial date

12 hrs ago | 701 Views

Dangarembga wants her passport back

12 hrs ago | 333 Views

Indeed, let's tell our own true African story, including the brutality we have suffered under our 'liberators'

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

An open letter to all former ZIPRA cadres

14 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Chief Inspector Ncube in court

17 hrs ago | 1571 Views

SRC targets 'weeds' around Zifa president

17 hrs ago | 318 Views

IPPs now producing 135MW as ZERA cancels 8 licences

17 hrs ago | 662 Views

Standard Bank Group publishes fossil fuels financing policy

17 hrs ago | 208 Views

2021 National Budget: The Good & the Bad

17 hrs ago | 305 Views

Ratepayers act against council graft

21 hrs ago | 1045 Views

'Mnangagwa is the Deng Xiaoping of Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on Masvingo

22 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Woman sues Chiwenga for loss of pregnancy

22 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

22 hrs ago | 1592 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

23 hrs ago | 4167 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

23 hrs ago | 3307 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

23 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

23 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

23 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

23 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

23 hrs ago | 1545 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days