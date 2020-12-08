Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE tourism industry in Victoria Falls is planning to erect a plaque in honour of President Mnangagwa at the Zambezi bridge's "No man's land" between Zimbabwe and Zambia border for tourist attraction purposes.

The decision follows the erection of a similar plaque by the Victoria Falls Municipality last week when it granted President Mnangagwa the Freedom of the City.

The local authority erected its plaque at the council offices last Wednesday in honour of President Mnangagwa's contribution to the country's liberation and development of the resort town to a city.

The plaque symbolises the Freedom of the City granted to the President by the council.

It is located at the council offices' main gate and reads: "In remembrance of the sacrifices and sufferings endured by many cadres of our liberation struggle, Victoria Falls City Council celebrates the Freedom of the City to one luminary, ED Mnangagwa, who was incarcerated by the white supremist regime of the Rhodesian government and notably, freed into Zambia in 1972 at the Victoria Falls Bridge. Significantly, he is the first freeman of the city of Victoria Falls."

President Mnangagwa was handed a casket made of teak wood from Lupane with the city's court of arms and a key, which symbolises the freedom. Freedom of the City is a highest civic honour a council can bestow on some prominent man or woman for meritorious service either of a national or local character.

Renowned for its majestic Falls, the new city holds a special place for President Mnangagwa who was condemned to death after bombing a locomotive at Fort Victoria Falls town railway station, now Masvingo.

President Mnangagwa had served 10 years in detention at Khami, Grey (Bulawayo) and Hwange prisons when he was released in 1972 before being deported into Zambia through Victoria Falls. Now plans are underway to erect a similar plaque at the bridge's "no man's land" where President Mnangagwa visited last Wednesday as he relived his experiences when he was set free by the Rhodesian authorities.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo, said the Freedom of the City plaque, coupled with numerous developments around Victoria Falls was good for tourism.

"This has been a busy schedule for President Mnangagwa. He went to the new city council and signed the visitors' book as the first visitor for the city. He then went to unveil a remembrance plaque, which symbolises liberation fighters' sacrifice before visiting the Victoria Falls Bridge where he relived his experiences when he was set free by the Rhodesian authorities before being deported to Zambia. After that he went to officiate at the council meeting where he took over the Mayor's chair," said Minister Moyo.

"The City of Victoria Falls erected the plaque and the tourism industry has said it cannot be outdone by the council. They have said they will put a plaque at the 'no man's land' on the bridge for all visitors into the country and those visiting the bridge to see the rich history and sacrifices. With or without Covid-19, Victoria Falls is now open."

Mr Moyo was speaking during an interface between President Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Local Government Association (Zilga) meeting of over 300 female councillors and local authorities' executives who are members of the Women in Local Government Forum (WILGF in Victoria Falls).

The Victoria Falls Bridge is one of the tourism attractions in the resort town and a majority of visitors do not leave the resort without touring the bridge to enjoy a view of the majestic Falls and gorges while others go there for bungee jumping and gorge swing activities.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

35 mins ago | 140 Views

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

42 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

43 mins ago | 127 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

44 mins ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

45 mins ago | 61 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

47 mins ago | 37 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

48 mins ago | 65 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

49 mins ago | 162 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

50 mins ago | 193 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

51 mins ago | 55 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

52 mins ago | 189 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

53 mins ago | 28 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

54 mins ago | 43 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

55 mins ago | 249 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

56 mins ago | 227 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

57 mins ago | 88 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

59 mins ago | 41 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

60 mins ago | 63 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

1 hr ago | 83 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

1 hr ago | 131 Views

10 new mini-factories for Matebeleland North Province

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Woman kills ‘cheating’ hubby

8 hrs ago | 2042 Views

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

12 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

12 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

12 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Border delays anger truckers

12 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Bribe demanding cops arrested

12 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Rushwaya, co-accused demand trial date

12 hrs ago | 701 Views

Dangarembga wants her passport back

12 hrs ago | 333 Views

Indeed, let's tell our own true African story, including the brutality we have suffered under our 'liberators'

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

An open letter to all former ZIPRA cadres

14 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Chief Inspector Ncube in court

17 hrs ago | 1571 Views

SRC targets 'weeds' around Zifa president

17 hrs ago | 318 Views

IPPs now producing 135MW as ZERA cancels 8 licences

17 hrs ago | 662 Views

Standard Bank Group publishes fossil fuels financing policy

17 hrs ago | 208 Views

2021 National Budget: The Good & the Bad

17 hrs ago | 305 Views

Ratepayers act against council graft

21 hrs ago | 1045 Views

'Mnangagwa is the Deng Xiaoping of Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on Masvingo

22 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Woman sues Chiwenga for loss of pregnancy

22 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

22 hrs ago | 1592 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

23 hrs ago | 4167 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

23 hrs ago | 3307 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

23 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

23 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

23 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

23 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

23 hrs ago | 1545 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days