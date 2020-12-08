Injuries hit Warriors camp

News / National

by Staff reporter

WARRIORS stars Partson Jaure and Nqobizitha Masuku have picked injuries at training although they are expected to have fully recovered by the time the African Nations Championships (Chan) finals start early next month.The tournament, which is exclusively for localbased players, start on January 16 and ends on February 7 in Cameroon.Zimbabwe have been intensifying their preparations for the tournament by playing friendly matches against local Premier Soccer League teams.However, this has come at costs as three of the team's star players have suffered injuries in the intense training sessions introduced by coach Zdravko Logarušić in the past few days.Attacker King Nadolo is in crutches after he picked an ankle injury on Friday in a friendly match against Caps United.He was set to undergo a scan yesterday evening to determine the extent of the injury amid concerns that the winger could miss the tournament.Warriors physiotherapist Admire Nyamadzawo yesterday said the injury did not look good."After the collision, he was able to move his leg which I thought was a good sign. But the ankle is swollen so we have sent him for a scan to see how bad the injury is," Nyamadzawo said.Nyamadzawo said there was not much to worry about on the injuries of the other Warriors players. Jaure and Masuku also got their ankles hurt in the friendly match against Yadah Stars on Saturday.While the duo missed the team's training sessions on Sunday and yesterday's friendly against Manica Diamonds, their injuries have been described as "minor sprains," and they should recover soon. Logarušić has said he is using the friendly matches to pick his final squad while also giving players from the opposing teams a chance to impress and get a national team call-up.The Warriors are set to play FC Platinum and Dynamos this week before they break for Christmas next week.Former captain Denver Mukamba has already made it after his impressive show for Ngezi Platinum Stars in the friendly match and has already joined camp. Caps United's quartet of Ronald Chitiyo, Richard Hachiro, Munyaradzi Diro-Nyanye and Tafadzwa Njaravani also did enough to convince the coach, and were incorporated into the squad yesterday. To make space for the new players, Logarušić has chopped six players from his squad.Those, who have failed to impress and were released, are Valentine Musarurwa, Valentine Kadonzvo, Collins Duwa, Phineas Bhamusi, Xolani Ndlovu and William Manondo.The team will break camp on Monday for the festive season and regroup seven days later.The coach is hoping to play two more friendly matches next year before departure to the finals.Zimbabwe is in Group A and will face Cameroon in the tournament opener. Burkina Faso and Mali are the other teams that make up Group A.Warriors squadGoalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi)Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye, Tafadzwa Njaravani (Caps), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini, Frank Makarati (Ngezi), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Trevor Mavunga (Triangle), Denver Mukamba, Wellington Taderera, Devon Chafa (Ngezi), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi, Leeroy Mavunga, Richard Hachiro, Ronald Chitiyo (Caps), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos)Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Thomas Chideu (Harare City)