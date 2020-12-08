Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube has launched the investment 101 handbook and video, as investor education tools, in order to encourage participation by the Zimbabwean population in the capital markets.

The handbook also seeks to create and raise awareness of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) as well as Investor Protection Fund (IPF).

The IPF was established in terms of section 86B of the Securities and Exchange Act [Chapter 24:25] for the purpose of providing compensation to investors for losses suffered as a result of a licensed contributor being unable to meet their abilities due to insolvency, malpractice or other cause.

However, ever since the IPF was launched, very few people seem to know about it.

To overcome that, SECZ in conjunction with the IPF, decided to come up with a handbook and video to educate the citizens from all walks of life on the risks and benefits of investing on capital markets.

Officiating at the launch of the tools in Bulawayo last week, Ncube said for the economy to grow, there was a need for the Zimbabwean public to participate.

He said the more people and investors participate on capital markets, the lighter the burden of growing.

Ncube said the investment 101 handbook would go a long way in encouraging investors to invest on capital markets.

"The concepts are explained in detail to guide any investor who is keen to invest on the capital markets regardless of their base in financial information," Ncube said.

He said the use of local languages also played a major role in helping citizens understand capital markets.

Ncube said the more information people have, the more empowered they are to make decisions about saving and investing.

In a speech read on her behalf, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube said many Zimbabweans were excluded from the capital markets because "the knowledge and financial literacy education was not made accessible to them".

"Financial literacy is critical as it empowers our citizens to make decisions about what they can do with their hard-earned money," she said.

"With increased financial literacy, potential investors will know about the variety of investment platforms available to them as well as the risks and benefits of investing."

The IPF is expected to play a key role in protecting local capital markets investors.

Contributors, who are registered securities dealers, remit contributions to the IPF in the form of a levy charged on every transaction when shares are bought or sold.
The contributions form the IPF's income.

After settling the IPF's obligations, excess funds are invested through professional investment managers who have the mandate to preserve capital and grow the fund.

The IPF board said it undertook exposure trips to similar institutions around the world in order to benchmark the operations of the fund against regional and international standards.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

40 mins ago | 169 Views

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

47 mins ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

48 mins ago | 154 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

49 mins ago | 130 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

50 mins ago | 76 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

52 mins ago | 42 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

53 mins ago | 71 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

54 mins ago | 175 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

55 mins ago | 214 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

56 mins ago | 59 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

57 mins ago | 217 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

58 mins ago | 29 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

59 mins ago | 46 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

1 hr ago | 278 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 253 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

1 hr ago | 90 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

1 hr ago | 136 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

1 hr ago | 107 Views

10 new mini-factories for Matebeleland North Province

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Woman kills ‘cheating’ hubby

8 hrs ago | 2065 Views

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

12 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

12 hrs ago | 971 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

12 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Border delays anger truckers

12 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Bribe demanding cops arrested

12 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Rushwaya, co-accused demand trial date

12 hrs ago | 706 Views

Dangarembga wants her passport back

12 hrs ago | 335 Views

Indeed, let's tell our own true African story, including the brutality we have suffered under our 'liberators'

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

An open letter to all former ZIPRA cadres

14 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Chief Inspector Ncube in court

17 hrs ago | 1580 Views

SRC targets 'weeds' around Zifa president

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

IPPs now producing 135MW as ZERA cancels 8 licences

17 hrs ago | 664 Views

Standard Bank Group publishes fossil fuels financing policy

17 hrs ago | 208 Views

2021 National Budget: The Good & the Bad

17 hrs ago | 306 Views

Ratepayers act against council graft

21 hrs ago | 1048 Views

'Mnangagwa is the Deng Xiaoping of Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on Masvingo

22 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Woman sues Chiwenga for loss of pregnancy

22 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

23 hrs ago | 1593 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

23 hrs ago | 4173 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

23 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

23 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

23 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

23 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

23 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

23 hrs ago | 1551 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days