Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SPEAKER of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda yesterday urged the higher education sector to play an active role in governance issues as stipulated in the new economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1.

Mudenda said this in a speech at the University of Zimbabwe during his outreach programme to enhance Parliament's visibility to members of the public.

"As we push and extend new frontiers of innovation and technology, we must prioritise the need to understand the laws that bind over us as enacted by Parliament.

"This should start with an understanding of how our constitutional architecture is modelled and structured," he said.

Mudenda said education of the citizens on constitutionalism is a sacrosanct role that Parliament is privileged to fulfil and share with the people.

"The advantage of sharing this knowledge about the constitutional mandate of Parliament is premised on the pedagogical foundation of continual teaching and learning propelled by science, technology and innovation as predicated on the fourth industrial revolution," he said.

Mudenda said tertiary institutions must be proactive and not reactive in order to be able to transform Zimbabwe's socio-economic environment which is anchored on the Education 5,0 policy.

He also urged tertiary institutions to establish practical innovative industrial hubs to improve Zimbabwe's economy.

The Speaker also said all programmes at universities must infuse constitutionally compliant practices.

On the issue of parliamentary public hearings on Bills which are spearheaded by parliamentary portfolio committees, Mudenda encouraged scholars to participate and air their views where applicable.

Source - newsday

