Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Commissioner-General of Police, Godwin Matanga yesterday announced the death of retired police commissioner Adolf Moyo, who passed away on December 11 at Westend Hospital in Harare.In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Moyo, who is a war veteran retired from the police service on December 8.Meanwhile, Nyathi said the police were concerned over the increase in drowning cases, mostly involving minors that have occurred in the country since the onset of the rainy season. He said a 36-yearold man drowned while trying to cross Mbembesi River which was flooded."In Hwange, on December 11 2020, it is alleged that Mafume allocated residential stands to his sister Rotina Mafume and to a secretary at his law firm Rutendo Muvuti without following due process.He allegedly used his influence as a councillor to push responsible council employees to allocate the stands to the two.Rotina and Muvuti were allocated the stands valued at $219 938 although they were not on the waiting list.Yesterday Mafume was remanded to January 28, 2021.A male juvenile aged seven drowned in Sianyama One community dam, Siabuwa after he fell off a floating log and his body was retrieved and taken to hospital for post-mortem. In Victoria Falls, on the same date, a male juvenile (10) drowned while swimming in Malata River," Nyathi said.