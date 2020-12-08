Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
A BOLT of lightning yesterday struck a kitchen hut in Mahuskewa in which three social soccer team players were taking refuge from the rains and killed one of them on the spot.

Ian Mashinge (19) of Sadza village under Chief Nenguwo had his body retrieved by fellow villagers from a burning hut while his colleagues were taken to Mahusekwa District Hospital for treatment for burns.

According to witnesses, about 10 youths were in the company of the deceased while playing soccer at an open space in the area when disaster struck.

Some of the injured youths have since been discharged while others were reportedly referred to Harare Central Hospital.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident yesterday.

"On December 10, at around 6pm, the deceased was playing soccer with his friends aged 21 and 31 at an open space at Kundishora village. It started raining and the trio took refuge in a kitchen hut. It is reported that the hut was struck by a bolt of lightning, caught fire and Ian Mashinge got burnt in the process. The other two escaped unhurt. Some villagers tried to rescue Mashinge but their efforts were in vain," Mwanza said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

5 mins ago | 15 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

9 mins ago | 5 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

10 mins ago | 10 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

11 mins ago | 8 Views

10 new mini-factories for Matebeleland North Province

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Woman kills ‘cheating’ hubby

7 hrs ago | 1715 Views

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

11 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

11 hrs ago | 890 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

11 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Border delays anger truckers

11 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Bribe demanding cops arrested

11 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Rushwaya, co-accused demand trial date

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

Dangarembga wants her passport back

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

Indeed, let's tell our own true African story, including the brutality we have suffered under our 'liberators'

13 hrs ago | 252 Views

An open letter to all former ZIPRA cadres

13 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Chief Inspector Ncube in court

16 hrs ago | 1508 Views

SRC targets 'weeds' around Zifa president

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

IPPs now producing 135MW as ZERA cancels 8 licences

16 hrs ago | 632 Views

Standard Bank Group publishes fossil fuels financing policy

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

2021 National Budget: The Good & the Bad

16 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ratepayers act against council graft

20 hrs ago | 1034 Views

'Mnangagwa is the Deng Xiaoping of Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on Masvingo

21 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Woman sues Chiwenga for loss of pregnancy

21 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

22 hrs ago | 1567 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

22 hrs ago | 4094 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

22 hrs ago | 3238 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

22 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

22 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

22 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

22 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

22 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

22 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims to name Muchehiwa abductors

22 hrs ago | 2931 Views

Covid-19 minister broke self-isolation rules to attend Mnangagwa event

22 hrs ago | 687 Views

Zanu-PF brings legislators into line

22 hrs ago | 392 Views

Alleged money launderers challenge further detention

22 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa moves in to end DCC chaos

23 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zimbabwe looking forward to merrier Christmas

23 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa taken to task over demolitions

23 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mwonzora loots MDC-T account

23 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Zanu-PF mum on DCC chaos

23 hrs ago | 268 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days