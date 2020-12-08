Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dangarembga gets passport back

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
THE court yesterday granted permission for the temporary release of renowned Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga's passport so that she could travel for a fellowship event in Germany.

Dangarembga is jointly charged with Julie Gabriel Barnes on allegations of participating in a public gathering with an intention to promote public violence during the July 31 nationwide demonstrations.

The duo had surrendered their passports as part of their bail conditions for the offence. Barnes had submitted before the court that she intends to travel abroad for business issues.

In passing her ruling, magistrate Estere Chivasa said Dangarembga had been nominated for a lifetime opportunity hence it would be inhumane if the court withheld her passport, leading to her missing the event.

She also said the duo had religiously attended court since they were arrested and had never violated their bail reporting conditions and, therefore, there was no justification to deny them relaxation.

The duo, through their lawyer Chris Mhike of Atherstone and Cook, had offered to surrender their motor vehicles as surety for bail relaxation, but Chivasa said it was not necessary.

They were remanded to January 5, 2021.

Dangarembga was arrested a few days after she was nominated for the £50 000 Booker Prize with her latest novel, This Mournable Body.

Tinashe Makiya appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

