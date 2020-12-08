Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

by Staff reporter
21 secs ago | Views
THE MDC-T party has fired more than 60 party members in Mashonaland East province accusing them of being loyal to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

The expulsions saw top and fierce opposition party members in all the nine districts of the province being dismissed as the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T is preparing for its annual congress.

A list of the persons fired gleaned by this paper showed that notables who have been shown the exit door include former Marondera mayor Chengetai Murowa, provincial boss Anthony Mutodza, youth leader Charles Ngwena and Wonder Siriya among many others.

"The MDC-T Mashonaland East province has expelled its members who joined another party," read the notice by party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora.

MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson Chengetai Murova scoffed at the move by Khupe saying that the MDC-T cannot sack members that belong to another party.

"I think he (Mwonzora) is losing his senses. We belong to the MDC Alliance not the MDC-T. We have been clear on that issue, we are members of the MDC Alliance. How can he fire people who don't belong to his party? We saw the list, with many MDC Alliance members' names on it, and we laughed at it. We are not moved by such antics, it won't change anything," he said.

The MDC-T, armed with the Supreme Court order, has been on overdrive purging members who were perceived to be loyal to Chamisa.

The courts reinstated Khupe as the acting MDC-T leader using the 2014 structures, a move that was perceived as a ploy to neutralise Chamisa.

Meanwhile, the Local Governance ministry has recalled Marondera deputy mayor Bornface Tagwireyi after recommendations from the MDC-T.

Tagwireyi becomes the sixth councillor to be recalled after his colleagues experienced the same fate recently.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days