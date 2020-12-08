Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday flew to Mozambique to meet other Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) leaders as they plotted strategies to intervene in northern Mozambique insurgency that they fear could spill into neighbouring countries.

Indications were that Sadc was geared to get into an offensive to flush out insurgents in the Carbo Delgado region that have killed over 2000 people and displaced over 400 000 in Mozambique.

There were fears that if Sadc does not quickly act to quell the insurgency, the terrorist attacks might spill into Mozambique's neighbouring countries that include Zimbabwe.

"The President leaves for Maputo, Mozambique as Sadc moves to counter the insurgency in that country," Mnangagwa's office said yesterday in a statement.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba said Mnangagwa joined other leaders including those of Botswana, South Africa and Tanzania in a day-long meeting.

"Today's day-long summit which is at the invitation of host President Filipe Nyusi, comes hard on the heels of a Troika+One Summit held in Gaborone, Botswana on November 24. Sadc is fast moving towards moulding a sub-regional response against the insurgency, an initiative which started when President Mnangagwa was chairman of the Sadc Organ on Defence and Security," Charamba said.

Charamba later added on twitter: "The summit covered namely, the proposed new port of the South of Maputo and consensually agreed that the security dimension of the whole situation in Mozambique was a responsibility of Sadc as a bloc".

At the Robert Mugabe International Airport upon his return, Mnangagwa said: "When we met in Gaborone, President Nyusi had other engagements and invited us as the Troika to share our views on the situation in the region. We had a discussion about the situation in Mozambique and Nyusi told us that the United Kingdom government, the Irish government, Portugal, and I think the Americans had approached Mozambique to give support but discussions are going on pertaining to what support they can give,"

He said the view was to have the Western countries assisting on the humanitarian area by providing food and other necessities.

Government has indicated that Zimbabwe will only intervene under the auspices of the Sadc Brigade which was launched in August 2008.

"Please note that intervention in that conflict will be done within the framework of the Sadc Brigade. The Sadc Brigade was launched in August 2008 and is made up of military, police and civilian members from Sadc member States. Zimbabwe as a member State, contributes troops and equipment to the Brigade that will be deployed for such missions," a statement attributed to the Defence ministry read in part.

Mnangagwa, who returned last night, was seen off in the morning by VicePresident Constantino Chiwenga, who is back in the country from a medical trip.

Details of the meeting were still sketchy last night.

Other leaders, who attended the Summit include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Botswana leader Mokgweetsi Masisi, who chaired the meeting.

Media reports suggest the defence officials in Zimbabwe have been busy at work strategising and analysing risks of intervention under the Sadc Brigade banner.

The United States has warned that the terrorist attacks in Mozambique were beginning to spill into neighbouring countries and it promised to support efforts to end the terror attacks.

Insurgents linked to the Islamic State took over Mocímboa da Praia in August in one of a series of brazen attacks this year in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees also said families which were rebuilding their lives after the destruction caused by Cyclone Kenneth in 2019 had to flee from the militant attacks.

Valentin Tapsoba, the Southern African head of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, said: "This is a situation starting in one country but if all the countries don't get their act together to tackle it and wait too long, it could spread within the sub region."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

8 mins ago | 23 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

9 mins ago | 22 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

10 mins ago | 21 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

13 mins ago | 45 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

14 mins ago | 51 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

19 mins ago | 16 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

20 mins ago | 33 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

20 mins ago | 19 Views

10 new mini-factories for Matebeleland North Province

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Woman kills ‘cheating’ hubby

7 hrs ago | 1806 Views

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

11 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

11 hrs ago | 908 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

11 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Border delays anger truckers

11 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Bribe demanding cops arrested

11 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Rushwaya, co-accused demand trial date

11 hrs ago | 671 Views

Dangarembga wants her passport back

11 hrs ago | 314 Views

Indeed, let's tell our own true African story, including the brutality we have suffered under our 'liberators'

14 hrs ago | 253 Views

An open letter to all former ZIPRA cadres

14 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Chief Inspector Ncube in court

16 hrs ago | 1524 Views

SRC targets 'weeds' around Zifa president

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

IPPs now producing 135MW as ZERA cancels 8 licences

16 hrs ago | 641 Views

Standard Bank Group publishes fossil fuels financing policy

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

2021 National Budget: The Good & the Bad

17 hrs ago | 294 Views

Ratepayers act against council graft

20 hrs ago | 1037 Views

'Mnangagwa is the Deng Xiaoping of Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on Masvingo

21 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Woman sues Chiwenga for loss of pregnancy

21 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

22 hrs ago | 1569 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

22 hrs ago | 4107 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

22 hrs ago | 3255 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

22 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

22 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

22 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

22 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

22 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Matemadanda accused of being a sore loser

22 hrs ago | 1792 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days