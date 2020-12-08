Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

News / National

by Staff reporter

Stranded members of Tembwe Housing Cooperative in Budiriro where 190 houses were demolished by Harare City Council last week, are demanding alternative accommodation after it emerged that the wrong structures were destroyed.The houses were demolished on the strength of a purported 2017 court order.The cooperative has now gone to court seeking an order for Harare to provide alternative accommodation for its members.The court order used during the demolitions is said to have been issued against Events Housing Cooperative, not Tembwe.The matter is yet to be set for hearing.Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, who is on bail for allegedly corruptly allocating residential stands to his sister and colleague, was yesterday arrested on charges of trying to interfere with a state witness.Mafume is said to have been picked up at Strathaven Shopping Centre by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit for attempting to bribe a chief witness in the stands case.Mafume's lawyer, Tonderai Bhatasara, last night confirmed the arrest, but said that the mayor was yet to be formally charged.He was held by SACU at Morris Depot Police Station.