Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Stranded members of Tembwe Housing Cooperative in Budiriro where 190 houses were demolished by Harare City Council last week, are demanding alternative accommodation after it emerged that the wrong structures were destroyed.

The houses were demolished on the strength of a purported 2017 court order.

The cooperative has now gone to court seeking an order for Harare to provide alternative accommodation for its members.

The court order used during the demolitions is said to have been issued against Events Housing Cooperative, not Tembwe.

The matter is yet to be set for hearing.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, who is on bail for allegedly corruptly allocating residential stands to his sister and colleague, was yesterday arrested on charges of trying to interfere with a state witness.

Mafume is said to have been picked up at Strathaven Shopping Centre by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit for attempting to bribe a chief witness in the stands case.

Mafume's lawyer, Tonderai Bhatasara, last night confirmed the arrest, but said that the mayor was yet to be formally charged.

He was held by SACU at Morris Depot Police Station.



Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

14 mins ago | 20 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

16 mins ago | 50 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

17 mins ago | 60 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

18 mins ago | 16 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

19 mins ago | 46 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

20 mins ago | 16 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

21 mins ago | 87 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

23 mins ago | 108 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

24 mins ago | 38 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

25 mins ago | 9 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

27 mins ago | 35 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

28 mins ago | 48 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

29 mins ago | 31 Views

10 new mini-factories for Matebeleland North Province

29 mins ago | 26 Views

Woman kills ‘cheating’ hubby

7 hrs ago | 1861 Views

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

11 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

12 hrs ago | 922 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

12 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Border delays anger truckers

12 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Bribe demanding cops arrested

12 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Rushwaya, co-accused demand trial date

12 hrs ago | 676 Views

Dangarembga wants her passport back

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Indeed, let's tell our own true African story, including the brutality we have suffered under our 'liberators'

14 hrs ago | 256 Views

An open letter to all former ZIPRA cadres

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Chief Inspector Ncube in court

16 hrs ago | 1534 Views

SRC targets 'weeds' around Zifa president

16 hrs ago | 308 Views

IPPs now producing 135MW as ZERA cancels 8 licences

16 hrs ago | 648 Views

Standard Bank Group publishes fossil fuels financing policy

17 hrs ago | 203 Views

2021 National Budget: The Good & the Bad

17 hrs ago | 299 Views

Ratepayers act against council graft

21 hrs ago | 1040 Views

'Mnangagwa is the Deng Xiaoping of Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on Masvingo

21 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Woman sues Chiwenga for loss of pregnancy

21 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Tino Kadewere strikes as Lyon beat PSG to go top of Ligue 1

22 hrs ago | 1572 Views

ZNA Commander flown to India for medical treatment

22 hrs ago | 4126 Views

Mnangagwa prepares to deploy soldiers in Mozambique?

22 hrs ago | 3264 Views

Justice Hungwe entangled in messy Lesotho 'sham trial'

22 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Chiwenga hunts for Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

22 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Plot to remove Zacc chair anti-corruption body ruffles political feathers

22 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Nurses seek to pin down Chiwenga

22 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC formations refuse to meet in one room for dialogue

22 hrs ago | 1524 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days