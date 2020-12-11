Latest News Editor's Choice


Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

by Tarisai Mudahondo/Simbarashe Sithole
Minister of State for Mashonaland Central province Monica Mavhunga is under fire from stalwart of the liberation struggle after she allegedly removed their chairperson from the provincial lands committee and replaced him with a party league chairperson.

Chairpersons from the province's eight (8) districts expressed their disgruntlement following the removal of their leader Sam Parirenyatwa who was replaced with Richard Chirongwe from ZANU PF war veterans league.

The chairpersons from the war veterans association approached the minister of Lands Agriculture, water and rural resettlement Anxious Masuka and expressed their disgust.

"We approached Minister Masuka over Mavhunga's abuse of office and he promised to act because we and the president do not consider the war veterans league useful because it does not save the interests of the president that is why it was stopped in all the provinces," said the war veterans.

Both Mavhunga and Masuka were not picking calls and did not respond to questions sent to them by Bulawayo24.com yesterday.

Meanwhile, the escalating fights between War veterans association and Mavhunga have been on-going since 2018.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo/Simbarashe Sithole

Most Popular In 7 Days