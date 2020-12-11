Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

by Fanuel Chinowaita
MDC Alliance strengthens its base in South Africa as Mpumalanga District leadership set a new structure in Bushbuckridge during the weekend.

The congress was conducted at Collage View Bushbucridge town led by the District Organizing Secretary Wadzanai Dzama, the Chairperson Cuthbert Karimanzira, Nelspruit Women Assembly Chairlady Beauty Mushore and women Assembly member Faith.

The following are the leaders who were voted for; Main Wing Chairperson Jimmy Ndimo, Secretary Ratidzai Zhou, Organising Sec Maclove Mauta, Treasure, Susan Ndimo, Info & Pub Secretary Knox Sonopai, and Deputy Info & Pub Sec: Percy Musonza.

On Youth and Women Assembly interim leaders were selected and their names are as follow; Youth Assembly Chairperson Lewis, Secretary Angeline Kondokondo, and Organising Secretary Maseline Mukoreka.

The Women Assembly Chairperson Mrs Mauta, Secretary Mrs Mashavira and Organising Secretary Mrs Chiruka.

The above leaders were urged by the District Chairperson Cuthbert Karimanzira to work very hard towards the removal of Zanu pf led government.

Karimanzira said, "let us mobilize more members so that we can unite and remove Zanu pf which has subjected us all in poverty.

"I also urge you to register as MDC Alliance members and have membership cards."

The newly-elected Chairperson Jimmy Ndimo vowed to recruit more members in Bushbuckridge and confront the regime of Emerson Mnangagwa.

"We are starting now, the dictator is in trouble. Starting next week we are going to do door to door recruiting more members, telling then to rally behind President Nelson Chamisa", said Ndimo.

Source - Mpumalanga District

