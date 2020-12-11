Notorious armed robbers granted bail

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
26 secs ago
High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero yesterday granted notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul (47) and his two co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga (27) and Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga (29) bail.

The trio were arrested in Beitbridge in August with five others Charles Lundu (47), Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Innocent Jairosi (32), Prince Makodza (31), Liberty Mupamhanga (29) after being on the run for more than 20 years.

Adbul and Mupamhanga were granted $5 000 bail each while Kanhanga was released on $2 000 bail.

As part of their bail conditions, the trio were ordered to reside at their given address and report to the police every Friday between 6 am and 6 pm until the matter has been finalized.

The trio and their accomplices are facing several charges of armed robbery.

Source - the herald

