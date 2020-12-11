Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
The recently held Zanu PF district coordinating committee (DCC) elections have exposed the ruling party's rot after losing members from Mazowe, Bindura and Shamva lamented corruption on presiding officers chief among them Mashonaland Central DCC elections commissioner Cecilia Paradza.

In a letter addressed to her and leadership on December 9 seen by Bulawayo24.com from Mazowe losing candidate John Mudzonga he said he saw anomalies on his results which were not tallying with the votes and that of his competitor Tafadzwa Musarara.

"I noticed there are anomalies because of my results from my personal tallying show that I accumulated more votes than my competitor who was eventually announced the winner," reads the later.

"I will be grateful if the results can be looked at."

Paradza could neither confirm the allegations referring this reporter to their head office.

"I do not know this Bulawayo24 and can you call ZANU PF head office," she said before hanging up.

 Meanwhile, ZANU PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri said the party had withheld some of the results pending investigation from other provinces during a press conference recently.

 "We are sending out teams to investigate, where we feel that there has been some unfairness and also we need to verify some figures which did not tally," she said.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet, Cassava bag top business awards

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Former Harare Mayor distances himself from Budiriro demolitions

10 mins ago | 27 Views

Notorious armed robbers granted bail

3 hrs ago | 606 Views

Villagers left in fear after huge crocodile crawls into home

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

Police intensify border patrols

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

6 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

6 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

6 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

6 hrs ago | 804 Views

Improved civil servants perks a priority

6 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe de-registers three lawyers

6 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Zimbabwe engages Francophone countries

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Interpol issues Covid-19 alert

6 hrs ago | 668 Views

Police grant verbal go-ahead for Khupe's MDC-T Congress

7 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Mine in Mashurugwi deal to end violence

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mutsvangwa claims 'Zimbabwe economy back on its feet'

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

Zimbabwe doctors sound alarm over coronavirus 'secrecy' at schools

7 hrs ago | 875 Views

Mwonzora urges gukurahundi victims compensation, truth telling

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Water crisis ravages Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

Bizarre accident picture

7 hrs ago | 2233 Views

WATCH: Celebrating the life of Cal_Vin

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

4 jewelry styling tips for fashion enthusiasts

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

8 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

8 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

8 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

8 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

8 hrs ago | 940 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

8 hrs ago | 236 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

8 hrs ago | 922 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

8 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

8 hrs ago | 985 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

8 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

8 hrs ago | 232 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

8 hrs ago | 277 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

8 hrs ago | 368 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

10 new mini-factories for Matebeleland North Province

8 hrs ago | 300 Views

Woman kills 'cheating' hubby

15 hrs ago | 2826 Views

ZNA General join Chiwenga in defying decree to end "patient export" - have wherewithal to pay, they're loaded

19 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Zanu-PF security dept as he bids to fix bickering party

19 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Chamisa's mayor arrested again

20 hrs ago | 1542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days