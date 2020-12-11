DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The recently held Zanu PF district coordinating committee (DCC) elections have exposed the ruling party's rot after losing members from Mazowe, Bindura and Shamva lamented corruption on presiding officers chief among them Mashonaland Central DCC elections commissioner Cecilia Paradza.In a letter addressed to her and leadership on December 9 seen by Bulawayo24.com from Mazowe losing candidate John Mudzonga he said he saw anomalies on his results which were not tallying with the votes and that of his competitor Tafadzwa Musarara."I noticed there are anomalies because of my results from my personal tallying show that I accumulated more votes than my competitor who was eventually announced the winner," reads the later."I will be grateful if the results can be looked at."Paradza could neither confirm the allegations referring this reporter to their head office."I do not know this Bulawayo24 and can you call ZANU PF head office," she said before hanging up.Meanwhile, ZANU PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri said the party had withheld some of the results pending investigation from other provinces during a press conference recently."We are sending out teams to investigate, where we feel that there has been some unfairness and also we need to verify some figures which did not tally," she said.