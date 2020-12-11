Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trio busted for selling US$70,000 'fake' gold

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THREE Chinhoyi men yesterday appeared before a Bulawayo court for allegedly selling "fake" gold worth US$70 000 to a mine company in Matopo, Matabeleland South Province.

Nyasha Marumahoko, Kudakwashe Pfavai, both 28, and Daniel Pfavai, 29, allegedly sold a two-kilogramme sack full of sand to Phinias Munda, a manager at Ndlovu Syndicate Mines in Matopo, claiming that it was gold.

The trio appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja.

They were granted $3 000 bail each and are set to appear in court for trial on December 21.

The State said the accused lured Munda to drive from Bulawayo to Shangani and showed him a sack of sand which was in their car and convinced him that it was gold in powder form.

"They then went to Shangani where they processed the sand using mercury and the sand was processed to seven kilogrammes of amalgam," the State alleges.

While sampling the sand, the court heard that Marumahoko and his accomplices switched the sample with real gold from one of their colleagues to make Munda believe that the samples were real.

The court heard Munda never realised this and fell into the trap before paying the US$70 000 the trio were asking for and left for his office.

Upon sampling the "gold" at his offices, Munda realised he had been duped and he reported the matter to the police.

Mamurahoko and his accomplices were arrested.

Their "gold" was sampled in front of police and it showed that it was just sand.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Judge 'punished' over judgement invalidating USD to RTGS conversion

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Mutare bypass construction postponed

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwean dairy products a hit in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

King 98 lightens up Xmas with Tanzanian connection

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Econet, Cassava bag top business awards

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Former Harare Mayor distances himself from Budiriro demolitions

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

Notorious armed robbers granted bail

5 hrs ago | 922 Views

Villagers left in fear after huge crocodile crawls into home

5 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Police intensify border patrols

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

8 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

8 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

8 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Improved civil servants perks a priority

9 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe de-registers three lawyers

9 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Zimbabwe engages Francophone countries

9 hrs ago | 492 Views

Interpol issues Covid-19 alert

9 hrs ago | 752 Views

Police grant verbal go-ahead for Khupe's MDC-T Congress

9 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mine in Mashurugwi deal to end violence

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mutsvangwa claims 'Zimbabwe economy back on its feet'

9 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe doctors sound alarm over coronavirus 'secrecy' at schools

9 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mwonzora urges gukurahundi victims compensation, truth telling

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Water crisis ravages Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

Bizarre accident picture

9 hrs ago | 2504 Views

WATCH: Celebrating the life of Cal_Vin

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

4 jewelry styling tips for fashion enthusiasts

10 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

10 hrs ago | 2729 Views

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

11 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

11 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

11 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

11 hrs ago | 722 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

11 hrs ago | 249 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

11 hrs ago | 1026 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

11 hrs ago | 966 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

11 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

11 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

11 hrs ago | 1070 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

11 hrs ago | 302 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

11 hrs ago | 417 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

11 hrs ago | 451 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days