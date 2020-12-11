Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Judge 'punished' over judgement invalidating USD to RTGS conversion

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwean judge Happias Zhou was blocked from sitting on an international legal panel as punishment over a judgement which invalidated the 2018 conversion of United States dollar balances to RTGS ordered by finance minister Mthuli Ncube, ZimLive has reported.

Zhou was in the running to become one of seven members of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea when his nomination was withdrawn without his knowledge, legal sources said.

"Just a month after his bond note judgement, the government surreptitiously withdrew his candidature. He was never consulted. This is a most blatant attack on judicial independence," the source said, declining to be named for professional reasons.

Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Rumbidzai Takawira has not responded to written questions sent weeks ago, despite acknowledging receiving them.

The States Parties to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea elected six members to the Tribunal in August, with the seventh seat to be contested. It was announced at the time that "the candidacy of Happias Zhou of Zimbabwe was withdrawn before voting."

Documents seen by ZimLive show that on July 3, the registrar of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea received by email a note verbal from the Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe at the United Nations.

The note stated: "The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zimbabwe wishes to advise the registrar of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea that the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has decided to withdraw the candidature to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea for elections scheduled for September in New York."

No reasons were provided.

Legal sources familiar with the development say it was punishment for Zhou's judgement, which the government is appealing.

"We criticise judges all the time but never take time to consider their struggles," the source said. "The more independent ones take forever to get their vehicles of service. They don't go on international trips and have their participation on these tribunals blocked. It's all about control."

In May, Justice Zhou ruled that fiscal and monetary changes announced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on October 1, 2018, including a 2 percent tax on money transfers and conversion of account balances into RTGS "manifestly violate the right to property" and are invalid.

Exchange Control Directive RT120/18, which was contained in Statutory Instrument 109 of 1996 issued a few days later on October 4, caused the collapse of the surrogate bond note currency on the black market even as authorities insisted the bond note and electronic dollars would remain officially pegged at 1:1 to the United States dollar.

The move wiped out billions of dollars in savings and left a huge hole in pension funds.

Justice ruled that the apex bank should have preserved all balances in United States dollars, with its directive affecting only future transactions.

"It is offensive to any sense of justice that a person who holds money in a bank can wake up on any day to be told that his money means something else different from what it has always been," Justice Zhou said in a devastating 17-page judgement.

"No reasonable person who had applied his or her mind to the matters in question would have taken the decision which has the effect of eroding a person's investment or savings in this manner."

The government is challenging the ruling, which has far reaching implications, at the Supreme Court.

Justice Zhou recently underwent a public interview, seeking a seat on the Constitutional Court bench.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mutare bypass construction postponed

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwean dairy products a hit in Zambia

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Trio busted for selling US$70,000 'fake' gold

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

King 98 lightens up Xmas with Tanzanian connection

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Econet, Cassava bag top business awards

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Former Harare Mayor distances himself from Budiriro demolitions

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Notorious armed robbers granted bail

5 hrs ago | 919 Views

Villagers left in fear after huge crocodile crawls into home

5 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Police intensify border patrols

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

8 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

8 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

8 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Improved civil servants perks a priority

9 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe de-registers three lawyers

9 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Zimbabwe engages Francophone countries

9 hrs ago | 492 Views

Interpol issues Covid-19 alert

9 hrs ago | 752 Views

Police grant verbal go-ahead for Khupe's MDC-T Congress

9 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Mine in Mashurugwi deal to end violence

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mutsvangwa claims 'Zimbabwe economy back on its feet'

9 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe doctors sound alarm over coronavirus 'secrecy' at schools

9 hrs ago | 997 Views

Mwonzora urges gukurahundi victims compensation, truth telling

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

Water crisis ravages Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 611 Views

Bizarre accident picture

9 hrs ago | 2502 Views

WATCH: Celebrating the life of Cal_Vin

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

4 jewelry styling tips for fashion enthusiasts

10 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

10 hrs ago | 2726 Views

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

10 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

10 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

11 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

11 hrs ago | 722 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

11 hrs ago | 410 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

11 hrs ago | 249 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

11 hrs ago | 1023 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

11 hrs ago | 621 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

11 hrs ago | 966 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

11 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

11 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

11 hrs ago | 1068 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mthuli Ncube launches investment 101 handbook

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

Injuries hit Warriors camp

11 hrs ago | 302 Views

3 Zimra officials in court for 'smuggling' fuel

11 hrs ago | 417 Views

No man's land Mnangagwa plaque set to attract tourists

11 hrs ago | 451 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days