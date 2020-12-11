Flash floods hit Beitbridge, CPU on high alert

News / National

by Staff reporter

Beitbridge town's oldest suburbS (Dulivhadzimu) were hit by flash floods late Tuesday following heavy downpours which lasted for almost one hour.The rains covered the whole of Beitbridge district.Residents and businesses around Dulivhadzimu long distance bus terminus, which is located in a low lying area, along the Wamlala stream were the most affected.However, there were no reports of human lives lost by end of day.Residents from over 50 households, mostly at the town council hostels were clearing muddy water from their houses late into the night.People in this area have perennially been hit by flash floods and most of them are reported to be resisting relocation.It is understood that many of them are running lucrative small businesses around the long distance bus terminus.Informal traders operating on the flanks of the bus terminus were also forced to dismiss early to move their wares during the heavy downpours.Beitbridge District Development Coordinator , Mrs Sikhangaziwe Mafu-Moyo, who also chairs the district Civil Protection Unit said they were now on high alert for rainfall , festive season and Covid19 related disasters.She said they have not recorded any major incidents so far, though education of communities was underway in most red zones.Mrs Mafu Moyo said Ward 4 Urban ( Dulivhadzimu Suburbs) and Ward 1 (Tshituripasi and Tshikwalakwala ) were the high floods risk areas."People living near the Limpopo and Shashe Rivers remain at high risk should we have more torrential rains, " she said.The official said they were capacitating the district rapid response teams and structures they used at the peak of the Covid19 pandemic."Our teams are out educating people on hazards associated with rainfalls, Covid19 and festive holidays, mostly road traffic accidents," said Mrs Mafu Moyo.She said people should not be complacent in the fight to contain the Covid19 pandemic, considering that there will be a lot of human traffic passing through Beitbridge Border Post during the festive season.Mrs Mafu Moyo said rapid response methods will continue to be reviewed depending with the nature of the disasters around the district.She said they had started courting more partners to boost their response capacity on the ground both materially and in human resources.Flash floods have become common in Beitbridge during every rain season.In January 2013, a total of 12 people drowned in the eastern part of the district where another 200 were left homeless.In March 2016, another 777 people from 225 households in Beitbridge town were left stranded when their houses were flooded.