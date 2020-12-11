Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Flash floods hit Beitbridge, CPU on high alert

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Beitbridge town's oldest suburbS (Dulivhadzimu) were hit by flash floods late Tuesday following heavy downpours which lasted for almost one hour.

The rains covered the whole of Beitbridge district.

Residents and businesses around Dulivhadzimu long distance bus terminus, which is located in a low lying area, along the Wamlala stream were the most affected.

However, there were no reports of human lives lost by end of day.

Residents from over 50 households, mostly at the town council hostels were clearing muddy water from their houses late into the night.

People in this area have perennially been hit by flash floods and most of them are reported to be resisting relocation.

It is understood that many of them are running lucrative small businesses around the long distance bus terminus.

Informal traders operating on the flanks of the bus terminus were also forced to dismiss early to move their wares during the heavy downpours.

Beitbridge District Development Coordinator , Mrs Sikhangaziwe Mafu-Moyo, who also chairs the district Civil Protection Unit said they were now on high alert for rainfall , festive season and Covid19 related disasters.

She said they have not recorded any major incidents so far, though education of communities was underway in most red zones.

Mrs Mafu Moyo said Ward 4 Urban ( Dulivhadzimu Suburbs) and Ward 1 (Tshituripasi and Tshikwalakwala ) were the high floods risk areas.

"People living near the Limpopo and Shashe Rivers remain at high risk should we have more torrential rains, " she said.

The official said they were capacitating the district rapid response teams and structures they used at the peak of the Covid19 pandemic.

"Our teams are out educating people on hazards associated with rainfalls, Covid19 and festive holidays, mostly road traffic accidents," said Mrs Mafu Moyo.

She said people should not be complacent in the fight to contain the Covid19 pandemic, considering that there will be a lot of human traffic passing through Beitbridge Border Post during the festive season.

Mrs Mafu Moyo said rapid response methods will continue to be reviewed depending with the nature of the disasters around the district.

She said they had started courting more partners to boost their response capacity on the ground both materially and in human resources.

Flash floods have become common in Beitbridge during every rain season.

In January 2013, a total of 12 people drowned in the eastern part of the district where another 200 were left homeless.

In March 2016, another 777 people from 225 households in Beitbridge town were left stranded when their houses were flooded.


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand (Part 2)

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Homemade gift ideas

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's 'caught pants down'

3 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Judge 'punished' over judgement invalidating USD to RTGS conversion

5 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Mutare bypass construction postponed

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimbabwean dairy products a hit in Zambia

5 hrs ago | 859 Views

Trio busted for selling US$70,000 'fake' gold

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

King 98 lightens up Xmas with Tanzanian connection

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Econet, Cassava bag top business awards

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Former Harare Mayor distances himself from Budiriro demolitions

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

DCC elections expose Zanu-PF rot

7 hrs ago | 732 Views

Notorious armed robbers granted bail

8 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Villagers left in fear after huge crocodile crawls into home

8 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Police intensify border patrols

9 hrs ago | 505 Views

Top Tips on how to maintain a Neon Sign

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets a structure in Bushbuckridge

11 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Knives out for Minister Mavhunga

11 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Ramaphosa's final push to oust Ace Magashule

12 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Mnangagwa loyalist Gutu confusing COVID-19 correlation with causality

12 hrs ago | 987 Views

Improved civil servants perks a priority

12 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe de-registers three lawyers

12 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Zimbabwe engages Francophone countries

12 hrs ago | 511 Views

Interpol issues Covid-19 alert

12 hrs ago | 817 Views

Police grant verbal go-ahead for Khupe's MDC-T Congress

12 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Mine in Mashurugwi deal to end violence

12 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mutsvangwa claims 'Zimbabwe economy back on its feet'

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwe doctors sound alarm over coronavirus 'secrecy' at schools

12 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Mwonzora urges gukurahundi victims compensation, truth telling

12 hrs ago | 413 Views

Water crisis ravages Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

Bizarre accident picture

13 hrs ago | 2747 Views

WATCH: Celebrating the life of Cal_Vin

13 hrs ago | 160 Views

4 jewelry styling tips for fashion enthusiasts

13 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's Harare council demolished wrong houses

14 hrs ago | 2865 Views

Bhebhe in bid to stop MDC-T extraordinary congress

14 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Zimbabwe, Sadc brace for Mozambique war

14 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Khupe fires 60 Chamisa's loyalists

14 hrs ago | 2440 Views

Mwonzora tries to come clean over accusations

14 hrs ago | 873 Views

Underfunded Zec likely to postpone 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 421 Views

Dangarembga gets passport back

14 hrs ago | 257 Views

Over 10 000 teachers resigned in 2020

14 hrs ago | 1091 Views

3,000 delegates for MDC-T extra-ordinary congress

14 hrs ago | 638 Views

Informal sector not affected by 2% tax

14 hrs ago | 260 Views

Footballers struck by lightning, one dead

14 hrs ago | 990 Views

Don't stigmatise COVID-19 patients, says Govt official

14 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zapu criticises government over Gukurahundi

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

Jonathan Moyo names Muchehiwa CIO abductors, torturers

14 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Retired Police Commissioner Moyo dies

14 hrs ago | 1140 Views

COVID-19 tests cause traffic jam at Beitbridge Border Post

14 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mudenda urges colleges to play role in economic development

14 hrs ago | 99 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days